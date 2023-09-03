The New England Patriots brought in free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson, and Stevenson revealed that he was hoping for this duo to form.

“I was hoping to play with him,” Rhamondre Stevenson said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “But we never thought it would actually happen.”

Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott shared the same trainer, J. Hicks, a Dallas-based athletic trainer, when Stevenson was preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft. Now, the two are sharing the backfield with the Patriots. Stevenson revealed why and how long he has been admiring Elliott.

“It goes back to his Ohio State days. His versatility was unmatched to me,” Stevenson said, via Reiss. “He could do it all — pass block, catch the ball, run hard, just the whole nine [yards]. And he's a bigger back, like me.”

Some believe that the Stevenson's role might change with Elliott in the backfield. However, Stevenson said he is happy to play any role that helps the team win.

“If you aked me this a couple years back, my answer would be different,” Stevenson said, via Reiss. “Back then, in high school and juco [junior college], I had to get the ball and get going, and get some carries under my belt. “But I think since I went to Oklahoma, I've learned you just have to make the most of every opportunity. No matter how many times you get the ball, even if that's your only play, you make the most of it.”

It will be intriguing to see how the Patriots divide carries this season.