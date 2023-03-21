Charles is an associate editor at ClutchPoints. He also has a webcast and blog named "Breath of Fresh Air." Charles is passionate about sports, and is an encyclopedia when it comes to the history (haha).

After running back Devin Singletary left the Buffalo Bills to join the Houston Texans, the Bills were left to fill the void at that position. Apparently, Buffalo had a backup plan for the occasion, and his name is free agent Damien Harris.

Getting Harris is a good find for the Bills, but knowing they get him after playing for the New England Patriots is even sweeter for a team and fan base that has been tormented by the Patriots for decades.

Here are the terms for the agreement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter (via Twitter): “Former Patriots’ RB Damien Harris reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, per source.”

Harris played in New England for four seasons, the entire length of his career, since he was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. In 2022, he had 106 carries for 462 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-plagued season.

His best year was in 2021, where he had career-highs in carries (202), yards (929) and TDs (15). Opportunities to be the lead back in New England started to dwindle with the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson.

Now, Harris gets a fresh opportunity with the Bills, who will depend on him to bolster a running attack that has quarterback Josh Allen doing a large bit of the work. Allen was second behind Singletary for leading rusher on the team, trailing him by only 57 yards (819 to 762).

If Harris can rediscover the form that saw him score 15 touchdowns in 2021, it could be what the Bills need to breakthrough the AFC fence and appear in the Super Bowl.