My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The New England Patriots are hoping to find their way back into the playoffs after missing out on them entirely last season, but given how strong the AFC East looks, it will likely be much easier said than done. If the Patriots end up having a successful 2023 campaign, that likely means that Rhamondre Stevenson had a strong season.

Stevenson will officially be taking over as New England’s lead running back this upcoming season after spending much of last year filling in for Damien Harris. Stevenson was arguably the Pats top offensive player (210 CAR, 1040 YDS, 5 TD, 69 REC, 421 YDS, 1 TD) but one of his former coaches in Ivan Fears believes Stevenson is going to have to step up as a leader in his third-year with the team now that he’s the lead running back.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“The kid has worked hard to do the things we’ve asked him to do. To learn, and to prepare, and to train. He’s gotta continue in that mode, because, right now, he’s about to become a leader. He’s the veteran guy in the room. It’s one thing to say you’re gonna lead on Sunday. But, if you’re gonna be successful, you’ve gotta lead every day of the week. And he’s gotta step up in that area. He’s gotta step up to being there when they need him Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday.” – Ivan Fears, 6 Rings

Stevenson certainly is set for a bigger role now that Harris has joined the Buffalo Bills, and according to Fears, part of that new role involves being a leader in the running back room. Stevenson has certainly made a big impact on the field early in his career with New England, so now it will be time to see whether he can be just as impactful off the field for the team in 2023 and beyond.