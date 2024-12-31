The New England Patriots are at an interesting point in their season. For starters, the Patriots have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which many believe they'll use to select Travis Hunter. However, former Patriot star Rob Gronkowski has a different idea. He explained on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams about his draft strategy if he was New England.

“You can do Travis Hunter, who is a once-in-a-generation type player,” Gronkowski said. “He can play both sides of the ball, or you trade back, and you stack it up with a couple of guys. Maybe like Tetairoa McMillan from the University of Arizona, and then also you get an Offensive Tackle as well. So you can get two guys for the price of one if you trade back. The best thing about the Patriots if they do get the No. 1 pick is they don’t need a quarterback, so they have all the leverage right there.”

Gronkowski might be showing his Arizona football bias with his quote, but it's for good reason. McMillan was one of the top receivers in the entire NCAA this past season. He finished the season with 84 catches, 1,319 yards, and touchdowns. However, his opening game put the entire college football world on notice. McMillan had 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns against New Mexico.

Rob Gronkowski sees the Patriots going for a 2-for-1 scenario with their draft pick

Luckily for the Patriots, they don't need to use the No. 1 pick. They have Drake Maye, who they drafted No. 3 overall last season. He's been the clear guy for the position. However, New England has other positional needs to account for. The Patriots have the fewest receiving yards per game out of any team in the NFL.

Bringing in someone like McMillan can change that instantly. He can be the clear target for Maye. Plus, McMillan's size and speed give him an advantage over other receivers in his class. However, the Patriots have more draft needs than simply a pass catcher. Maye needs protection in the pocket. Drafting an offensive lineman could ensure Maye's long-term health.

Still, an opportunity to draft Hunter might be too big to pass up. However, playing the long game could prove beneficial for the Patriots. They have the key positions secured. Now, it's about building depth and a complete roster. Plus, numerous teams will likely call about that No. 1 pick and be willing to offer the sun, moon, and the stars for it.