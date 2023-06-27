Former New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski sure loves parties. Also known for his fun-loving ways, Gronkowski was said to be so much of a party animal that he used to pass out on the training tables after staying up until the morning, former New England defensive end Jake Bequette said on Prime Time with Alex Stein (h/t Fox News).

“We all had these key fobs that gave us 24/7 access to the Patriots facility there in Foxborough, and during the offseason, Gronk would go out all night with his boys in Boston, stay up till 3 or 4 in the morning, whatever it was, and have his crew drop him off at the Patriots facility,” Bequette said.

However, that story has already been refuted by former Patriots wide receiver Julius Edelman.

“Story is BS. Everyone wants to paint Gronk as a party animal. When in reality he was one of the most dedicated teammates I had,” Edelman tweeted in reaction to the Fox News article.

Rob Gronkowski seemingly gave Edelman a seal of approval, as he dropped a two-emoji reaction to it.

In any case, there is no denying that Gronkowski became one of the greatest — if not the greatest — tight ends of all time. Whether he partied too much or enough, it's hard to deny the magnitude of what he accomplished on the field. In nine years with the Patriots, Gronkowski amassed 7,861 receiving yards and 79 touchdowns on 521 receptions and 794 targets, as among the chief weapons of Tom Brady downfield.