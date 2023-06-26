After an 8-9 season defined by befuddling coaching decisions and illogical mishaps, it is easy to overlook the fact that the New England Patriots were just one win away from reaching the postseason for the second consecutive year. Of course, that did little to make them a compelling franchise or consistent national talking point.

Signing DeAndre Hopkins or Dalvin Cook would take care of that, though. Adding one of those stars would infuse the most excitement and buzz around the franchise since Tom Brady left in 2020. But Bill Belichick is not going to bend backwards to make that happen. Fantasizing about such a big addition is a nice way to pass time during the work day, but it would be wise to temper expectations.

There is a more realistic offseason free agent who, while not having the same sizzle as the aforementioned offensive talents, still comes with a robust NFL resume and plenty of experience. Bringing him in can add needed depth and fortify the defense. With the AFC East only getting more grueling this offseason, fans are understandably thinking big. Again, though, Belichick has proven he can do a lot with a little.

Hopkins can transform the whole outlook for this team, but there is one move the Patriots must make to round out their roster while they wait on the star wide receiver's decision. Let's dive in.

Patriots need to sign CB Marcus Peters

Let the eyes roll and mocking ensue. Marcus Peters did not look like a cornerback with much left to give after a lackluster season with the Baltimore Ravens. He surrendered a 116.3 passer rating, per Pro Football Focus, and recorded just one interception- the lowest of his career. At 30 years old, finding a sudden burst is a difficult task, especially at that position. Those are the cons.

The pros? Let's start with the Belichick effect. Fans can question his “genius” and berate him for multiple ill-advised decisions, but his coaching prowess remains on display even without Brady. Particularly on the defensive end. He effectively weaves guys into his scheme and continues to quickly compensate for departing stars like J.C. Jackson. A two-time All-Pro with a high football IQ who has been a key part of multiple good teams should be able to quickly assimilate into New England's cornerback-friendly system.

Here’s Marcus Peters using his exceptional football IQ to trick Deshaun Watson into making a bad throw, resulting in a highlight reel interception pic.twitter.com/94tGVgBGS4 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) March 19, 2022

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Furthermore, this place has been the site of several successful reformation projects. Veterans can find a second wind in Foxborough. Proven commodities who are coachable and motivated will have every opportunity to produce under Bill Belichick. If none of those arguments are still compelling enough, then consider the team's current circumstances.

Cornerback Jack Jones, who was a strong contributor during his promising rookie campaign, is currently dealing with nine different weapon charges after being arrested for being in possession of two loaded forearms at Boston's Logan Airport on June 16th. His future in life and with the Patriots is now uncertain. The situation shouldn't be trivialized to football matters, but depth instantly becomes a concern.

Jonathan Jones is dependable and coming off arguably his best season. Rookie Christian Gonzalez flashed expert technique and footwork with Oregon. The unit should still be a definite strength for the Pats. Caution must be exercised, though. Marcus Peters is a great contingency plan should Jack Jones miss any games due to his legal troubles.

You are unlikely to find a more battle-tested alternative option on the market going into training camp. Last season was about Peters regaining his footing after tearing his Achilles in 2021. He needs just a bit more time to shake off the rust. His Pro Bowl days are likely behind him, but that is just fine for this organization.

With Belichick's track record, no one should be surprised to see Peters come into New England, become a viable contributor and increase his market value for next offseason. Attitude and personality are obvious concerns given what we have seen transpire with Peters over his eight-year career, but he knows this could be his last chance to re-establish himself as a formidable NFL corner.

A desperate man with a chip on his shoulder will ideally harness all of that energy into worthwhile productivity on and off the field. Expect the Patriots Way to be just the rejuvenation Peters needs to make the entire league regret leaving him in the free agent pool all the way until late-June.

At a time when many fans are doubting if Bill Belichick still has it, shrewdly picking up Marcus Peters and reigniting his career would remind everyone that this franchise is not a complete shell of itself. Smart, low cost moves helped the Patriots stay on top for many years. And now they will help them stay competitive as they continue to navigate a challenging transition era.