Before Tom Brady’s retirement, Rob Gronkowski teased the two reuniting on the gridiron. But even with Brady walking away from football, Gronk still thinks a reunion is possible.

Brady is expected to begin working at Fox as a broadcaster in 2024. Gronkowski is currently employed by Fox. Gronk seemed to enjoy the idea of working next to Brady and hinted the pair could eventually collaborate in the broadcast booth, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“That’s definitely a possibility for sure, being with Tom for so long now and now we’re going to be at Fox together,” Gronkowski said. “There really hasn’t been any plan or any talks about it, but that definitely could be a possibility.”

“We could banter back and forth in someway, somehow, maybe do a couple promos together or whatever it is,” Gronk continued. “That will be down the road. Time will have to tell with that.”

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady are one of the most lethal offensive combos in NFL history. The pair played together on the Patriots together for nine years before spending two years together with the Buccaneers. For Brady’s seven Super Bowl rings, Gronk has been alongside for four of them.

Whether it be their own version of the ManningCast, or potentially their own spin on a show, Gronk certainly seems interested in working with Brady again. Fans got used to Brady throwing touchdown passes to Gronkowski. Someday in the future they might be able to watch the pair calling football games in the booth together.