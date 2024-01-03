It is an AFC East battle with nothing but pride on the line as we continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Patriots prediction and pick.

It is an AFC East battle with nothing but pride on the line as the New York Jets face the New England Patriots. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jets-Patriots prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The season has been a disappointment of a season for the Jets. It started with such great promise as Aaron Rodgers came to New York to be the savior for the Jets. He was injured on the first drive of the season and missed all year. Since then, they have gone 6-10 overall. While they did manage a win in week one against Buffalo, they would then lose three straight, including a game to the Patriots. They managed to get back to 4-3, but have since lost seven of their last nine games. The Jets are now looking for the future, and are right now set to pick eighth in the upcoming NFL draft. With a loss and some help, they could move to a top-five pick. They could also fall to the 12th pick with a win.

Meanwhile, the Patriots are 4-12. This will be their worst season since 1992, and the worst under Bill Belichick. The only win for the Patriots in their first six games was over the Jets, as the offense struggled much of the year. Still, they have been playing better as of the last month. They are coming off a six-point loss to Buffalo, in which Buffalo forced multiple interceptions and scored on defense. They have also won two of their last four games as well. Currently, they have the third pick in the NFL draft, and with a loss could be sitting with the second pick depending on tie-breakers with Washington if they lose. With a win, they could be picking as low as fifth.

Here are the Jets-Patriots NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Jets-Patriots Odds

New York Jets: +1.5 (-114)

New England Patriots: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 30.5 (-110)

Under: 30.5 (-110)

How to Watch Jets vs. Patriots Week 18

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread

The Jet's offense sits 29th in the NFL in points scored this year while sitting 31st in the league in yards per game. They are last in the league in touchdowns per game as well. The running attack sits 28th in the NFL, while the passing attack is sitting 30th in terms of yards per game. With Zach Wilson out with a concussion, it will be Trevor Simeian playing at quarterback in this game. This year he has played in four games, starting two. He has passed for 655 yards on the year, with two touchdowns and four interceptions. Further, he has lost a fumble in three of four games. Their last time out was his best game of the year, with 262 yards and a touchdown, plus just one interception, while not losing a fumble.

The Jets also release Davlin Cook this week, meaning it will be all Breece Hall in this one. So far this year he has run for 815 yards with a majority of that coming after first contact. Hall comes into the game with 612 yards after first contact this year. Hall has scored just four times this year, with two of them coming in the week 16 game against Washington. Before that, he had not scored since week six. He has been taking care of the ball well though, with just two fumbles this year, and no fumbles since facing the Patriots in week three.

Trevor Simeian will be looking to get the ball to Garrett Wilson. Wilson enters the game just seven receptions shy of 100 on the year. Further, he has 1,008 yards on the year with three scores. He is second on the team in receiving touchdowns to Breece Hall, who has four of them. Hall has also brought in 579 yards through the air, which is third on the team. Joining Wilson and Hall is Tyler Conklin. The tight end has brought in 606 yards this year but has yet to score.

On defense, the Jets sit 18th in points allowed per game but are fifth in the NFL in yards allowed per game this year. They sit 24th against the rush, but fourth in opponent passing yards this year. Quinnen Williams has continued to be a star for the Jets. He has four sacks this year with a team-leading 64 quarterback pressures. He also has 40 stops for offensive failures in the run game and has scored a fumble. Williams also has added an interception for good measure.

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots are last in the NFL this year in points per game, scoring just 14.6 points per game this year. They are 28th in yards per game this year, sitting 25th in rushing yards and 24th in passing yards. Bailey Zappe is expected to make his sixth straight start in this one. He has passed for 1,184 yards this year and six touchdowns. Still, he is coming off his worst games of the year. Last time out, he completed 16 of 26 passes for 209 yards but did not have a touchdown. Further, he threw three interceptions in the game.

Rhamondre Stevenson has been out since week 13, which has led to Ezekiel Elliott being the lead back. This year, Elliott has run for 588 yards and three touchdowns. Last time out, he scored his first touchdown on the ground since week seven. He ran for just 39 yards, but that is the most for him since week 14. He has scored through the air this year. Elliott has two touchdown receptions this year while bringing in 286 yards through the air.

Demario Douglas leads the way in the receiving game in terms of receptions and yards this year. He comes in with 548 yards this year on 47 receptions. Still, Douglas does not have a touchdown this year. The leader in touchdown receptions is Hunter Henry. The tight end came into the game with 419 yards on the year and six scores. He is questionable in this game though.

On defense, the Patriots are 17th in the NFL this year in points allowed per game but sit sixth in the NFL in yards allowed per contest. They are second in the NFL against the run, but sit 14th in yards allowed via the pass per game. Christian Barmore is having a solid season, with eight sacks this year and 33 stops for offensive failures in the run game. He has also forced a fumble this year.

Final Jets-Patriots Prediction & Pick

The prediction for this Jets-Patriots clash is a low-scoring game. Neither team has shown thye can move the ball consistently or well. Still, the Patriots did show some life last week and could have won had it not been for three interceptions and a fumble loss. Meanwhile, the Jets just scored well against the Browns and put up 30 against the Commanders. Mistakes may play a big role in this game, but they will most likely lead to points. The two offenses may struggle, but the total is too low in this one.

Final Jets-Patriots Prediction & Pick: Over 30.5 (-110)