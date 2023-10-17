Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi feels it's time for head coach Bill Belichick to retire from the NFL. Bruschi felt Belichick shouldn't pursue former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula's 347 career victories (side note: Belichick is just 17 wins shy of tying Shula's record). Bruschi shared his thoughts after the Patriots' 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on ESPN's “Sunday NFL Countdown” (via Boston.com and CBS Sports).

“What do I personally feel (about) how this should go, and how this should end with Bill Belichick? This is just my personal feeling on what should happen. I want him to coach his ass off this season and get six, seven wins, right?” Tedy Bruschi said.

“Having them played respectable by the end of the season, and walk away. That's what I want my former coach to do. Don't – Shula doesn't matter. You've got multiple Super Bowls over Shula. You're a better coach,” Bruschi continued.

The Patriots' atrocious and sloppy play against the Raiders also got Tedy Bruschi's attention.

“To start the game with two penalties (on offense). To finish the game with three penalties. This is a sign that Bill (Belichick) isn't reaching these guys,” Bruschi said on ESPN's “Get Up.”

Should Bill Belichick heed Tedy Bruschi's advice?

The Patriots fell to an abysmal 1-5 on the season after the four-point loss to the Raiders. New England's lack of discipline is just the proverbial tip of the iceberg. The Patriots are one of the worst teams on offense. Their 12.0 points-per-game average ranks 31st in the NFL. Only the New York Giants (11.8 ppg) are worse. Belichick followed Brian Daboll's footsteps by slamming his iPad tablet onto the turf on Sunday.

Bill Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach who is in an unfamiliar losing situation in New England. Will he heed Tedy Brucshi's advice and hang it up once the season ends? If he does, one of the greatest football minds in NFL history will ride off into the sunset.