The New England Patriots dropped to 1-5 with a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and penalties plagued them throughout the game, which caused Patriots legend Tedy Bruschi to criticize Bill Belichick on ESPN's Get Up.

“To start the game with two penalties [on offense]. To finish the game with three penalties. That is a sign that Bill [Belichick] isn't reaching these guys,” Tedy Bruschi said on Get Up, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Bruschi is a former Patriot and played under Bill Belichick when the team was at its peak, so it says a lot that he is willing to criticize him.

The Patriots struggled on offense once again, and a key drop by Davante Parker on a deep pass by Mac Jones late in the game was a huge moment. It would have set up the Patriots near mid field down two. Instead, Mac Jones got sacked for a safety by Maxx Crosby, which essentially sealed the game. A delay of game penalty led to the Patriots facing a third and long just outside their own end zone. That is a recipe for disaster, especially with a weak offensive line facing an elite pass rusher like Maxx Crosby.

It does not get any easier for the Patriots this week. They will face the Buffalo Bills, who did not look good against the New York Giants, but are still one of the most talented teams in the league. If the Bills look off again next week, the Patriots will have to take advantage.