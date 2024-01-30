So, at least some of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick rumors were true?

Former New England Patriots legend Tom Brady joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and as the former Indianapolis Colts punter is apt to do, he coaxed some interesting answers out of the seven-time Super Bowl champion. One such answer was about the relationship between Brady and his coach, Bill Belichick, at the end of the QB’s Patriots run.

“At the end of your time with Bill, did there come a time where you were like, ‘Alright, Bill. I’m sick of this,’?” McAfee asked Brady on the show.

“Obviously my respect for Coach Belichick is pretty well documented. He was an incredible leader and coach for our team. I tried to do my best every single day that I took the field. I knew that he did the same thing and that’s why I respected his coaching so much,” Brady said on the Pat McAfee Show. “Toward the later part of my career there was so much people just trying to create some division, that some of it, most of it was untrue, but it’s just the way the world works.”

"I loved hanging out with my teammates and what you saw on the field was very much who I was.. Coach Belichick was an incredible coach and leader for our team.. I tried to do my best every single day that I took the field and I know he did the same thing" ~ @TomBrady #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/KDP23b6SGz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 30, 2024

While Brady played down the drama between him and Belichick at the end, he didn’t outright deny it. In fact, by saying that “some of it, most of it was untrue” seems to also mean that at least some of the reports that the two butted heads are, in fact, true.

For Patriots fans, this sheds a little more light on why the team allowed Brady to walk in 2020 when he obviously had at least one more Super Bowl win in him that went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And now, with the unceremonious end to the Bill Belichick Era and his 29-38 record without Brady, it begs the question, did the Pats make a major mistake by letting the wrong piece of the Brady-Belichick puzzle go?