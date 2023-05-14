Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The New England Patriots’ home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles is currently the most expensive ticket of the 2023 season on the secondary ticket markets, according to Pro Football Talk and a Sunday article from ESPN Staff Writer Mike Reiss.

“Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux joked that Tom Brady’s return for the Patriots’ home opener against the Eagles, as part of an invitation from owner Robert Kraft so fans can thank him, meant that it would be a hot ticket,” Reiss wrote. “Turns out it’s currently the most in-demand ticket of the entire NFL season.

“According to Vivid Seats, the average ticket price for the game is $807, followed by Cowboys at 49ers ($501). Said Godchaux: ‘We want to get a win every game, but that game, we definitely have to get a win.'”

On Thursday, the Patriots announced plans to honor former quarterback Tom Brady at their home opener.

“The NFL is over a century old, and 20% of those years of the NFL, the greatest player in the history of the game played right here in Foxboro,” Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft said on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Thursday morning, via Patriots.com writer Alexandra Francisco. “I’m happy to tell you and your audience that I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game and let the fans in New England thank him for the great service he gave us for over 20 years.”

Tom Brady spent 20 years with the Patriots since he was first selected with the 199th-overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. He racked up 74,571 passing yards and 541 passing touchdowns in 285 games played and 283 starts, according to Pro Football Reference. He retired after 23 seasons with the Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.

New England’s Week 1 game against the Eagles will occur at 4:25 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Sept. 10, in Gillette Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS, according to the Patriots’ website.