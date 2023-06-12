New England Patriots tackle Trent Brown missed the first day of minicamp.

But he is not holding out from the team.

MassLive.com said Brown's flight was canceled due to a hail storm, preventing his appearance.

He is currently in his second season of his two-year, $13 million contract. He should be back for the team soon.

Brown is the Patriots' lone returning starter at tackle. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after he was picked in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2019.

Last season, Brown was tied for first with 13 penalties committed. He also allowed eight sacks. He played 1,030 offensive snaps, which ranked No. 23 in the NFL.

He graded out at 67.4 last season per Pro Football Focus. The Patriots finished as the 11th-best offensive line in the league. The team's offense was not very effective, as it ranked No. 28 in first downs per game (16.9) and No. 17 in points per game (21.4).

Michael Owenwu, who played at right guard in 2022, received All-Pro second-team honors from PFF.

The Patriots' offense will be led by Bill O'Brien at coordinator. He was previously the head coach for the Houston Texans from 2014 to 2020. O'Brien's offenses in Texas ranked only outside the top-10. They were rated the No. 11 offense in 2018 (25.1 points per game).

After legendary quarterback Tom Brady left the team, New England has finished below .500 in two of three seasons.

The Patriots were 8-9 in 2022. They were unable to reach the playoffs after they lost in the Wild Card round in 2019.