Vince Wilfork is the epitome of the New England Patriots. However, he described one of the lowest moments of his career in the Super Bowl 52 loss to the New York Giants. The Patriots had a perfect 16-0 regular season that year and shockingly lost 17-14 in the Super Bowl.

Even Tom Brady talked about the Patriots loss that year. Regardless, Wilfork talked on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long about how the season itself was a complete disaster.

“That ‘07 (season) we never once enjoyed our role,” Wilfork said. “Even when we went to the Super Bowl. Our worst practice of the year was Super Bowl week. It was bad.

“I mean Tom couldn’t throw a ball, I’ve never seen Randy Moss drop a ball that hit his hands, I’ve never seen Kevin Faulk drop a ball that hit his hands. Dropping balls, defensively we couldn't cover anybody, it was just terrible.”

Although the Super Bowl can bring nerves, it was uncommon for a team with that many superstars to be nervous. Brady has been to Super Bowls before, along with his other teammates, and head coach, Bill Belichick. However, the pressure of capping off a historic season might've been too much to bear.

Vince Wilfork highlighted the Super Bowl as the Patriots' downfall

There were plenty of factors going into that season. For example, 2007 was the controversial Patriots Spygate scandal as well. Despite that, Wilfork detailed the mentality that the team was in.

“It was like we were stuck,” Wilfork said. “We didn’t know what to feel because we had a lot going on that year. We lost Marquise Hill that year, we lost him. Some things went on there that didn’t sit well with the team.

“We had a lot of baggage going into that game that didn’t get fixed. Even down to where we were staying and how our families were being… like dude if I tell you it was a freaking nightmare, it was a nightmare.”

The best teams often have their challenges, and Wilfork makes that point. While on the outside things might've been great, internally, they were anything but. Funny enough, the current Patriots Hall of Famer didn't even care about the initial point spread between them and the Giants.

Either way, New York was the thorn in New England's side as they were trying to build their dynasty. Eli Manning was the main culprit behind those two losses. Furthermore, the 2007 Patriots season is a great case of “what if?”