The New England Patriots’ competition in the AFC East certainly got tougher this offseason.

All of their division rivals made some notable adds, but, of course, no addition was bigger than the New York Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers. That move has led to many casting doubt on the Patriots this season, believing that New England doesn’t have the horses to match up with the team from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But don’t tell players on the Patriots that. Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley used the word “excited” multiple times when asked by reporters about Rodgers going to the Jets on Tuesday.

“Aaron Rodgers is definitely a fantastic quarterback for sure,” Bentley said. “He’s definitely going to add some things to the Jets as far as their offense is concerned. Hands down, it’s going to be a hell of an opportunity for us to go against him twice a year. But if you ask us, we’re excited about the opportunity. We have no choice but to be excited about it.”

Bentley believes that his game, and the Patriots’ defense as a result, will up their play as there are now three Pro Bowl-level quarterbacks within the division.

“You’re always excited to see the different moves teams make,” Bentley said. “Just adds competition around the league. I thrive off competition in general. So, especially in our division, seeing the different moves teams make always gets you excited about what’s to come. …

“I’m always eager to get out there and see what the next team has and what they’re cooking up, so we have the opportunity to stop it.”

Rodgers got the better part of Bentley and the Patriots’ defense just last season. He led his now-former team, the Green Bay Packers, to an overtime win, completing 21-of-35 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

However, the Patriots were also able to score on Rodgers in that game when cornerback Jack Jones intercepted his pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Plays like Jones’ were more indicative of how the Patriots’ defense played in 2022. They ranked eighth in overall defense and 11th in scoring defense.

Bentley was a big part of the Patriots’ defensive success. He continued to improve in his fifth season, setting career highs in tackles (125) and sacks (three).

#Patriots film: It was a throwback Ja'Whaun Bentley game in the throwback reds yesterday. He's back. pic.twitter.com/C8ebFbwqqc — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 10, 2022

The 2018 fifth-round pick credited former teammates Dont’a Hightower and Jamie Collins for his growth. In fact, he shared Tuesday that while he was in high school in Maryland, he messaged Hightower on Instagram to learn from him.

“To play with both of those guys and to be my mentors, my OGs so to speak, being able to grasp all the things they did and play alongside them – I learned a lot,” Bentley said. “I can’t say it enough. We still talk to this day. Probably when I get off the podium, we’ll be talking to each other.”

Ja’Whaun Bentley shares how he DM’d Dont’a Hightower on Instagram when he was in high school. They soon became teammates. The leadership torch has been passed with High now retired. @abc6 #foreverne @TheTrashMan_54 @NVBentley33 pic.twitter.com/PzFSqCE4iT — Ian Steele (@IanSteeleABC6) May 9, 2023

Now entering Year 6, Ja’Whaun Bentley will likely be named a captain for a second straight season, hoping he can have a similar impact on the next group of young Patriots players.