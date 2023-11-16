Cornerback Jack Jones detailed why his tenure with the New England Patriots went south, and why he's excited to join the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cornerback Jack Jones spoke about his release from the New England Patriots and quick jump to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones seems to be taking the high road, despite expressing disappointment about how abruptly his tenure with the Patriots ended.

Following his first practice as a member of the Raiders, he spoke to reporters about the Pats cutting him. “It stung for sure,” Jones admitted, per Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“That was the team that drafted me. Your mindset is you’re going to spend the first four years there. Unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”

Jones did admit that perhaps he and the Patriots, the team that selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft, were not meant to be. “I would say it just wasn’t the best fit. I can’t speak too much about it because I’m not on the coaching staff. It just wasn’t the best fit.”

There were disciplinary issues as well. Jones was arrested in June 2023 for multiple gun-related charges at Boston's Logan Airport. More recently, he missed curfew at the team's hotel the night before the Patriots' Week 9 game against the Washington Commanders. As a result, Jones played limited snaps.

Fresh start for Jones with familiar face

Still, Jones seemed excited to be joining the Raiders, and with good reason. The team has clawed back to .500 with a pair of wins against the New York teams in recent weeks.

“But this is a blessing. I’m not going to lie. I feel like everything happened for a reason, and I’m happy to be here, blessed to be here and ready to get to work.”

It shouldn't take Jones too long to get acclimated to how the Raiders do things, even if other players are getting to know interim head coach Antonio Pierce better. Pierce coached Jones in high school at Long Beach Poly and in college at Arizona State.