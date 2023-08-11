Quarterbacks from the University of Louisville haven't gotten a whole lot of attention in recent years, but Malik Cunningham of the New England Patriots looks poised to become the exception. The undrafted rookie dazzled fans on Thursday night with stunning play at two positions for Bill Belichick's team.

Cunningham took over for starting QB Bailey Zappe and performed admirably in the Patriots' preseason loss to the Texans. Zappe, one of the four Patriots players on the bubble during training camp, had 79 yards passing on the evening, completing 12-of-14 passes.

The former Cardinal and current Patriot stole the show, playing receiver in the first half and quarterback in the second half as part of a performance drawing Shohei Ohtani comparisons. He outplayed number two pick CJ Stroud, who was lambasted on NFL Twitter for his early interception and lackluster play.

Played WR in the first half. QB in the second half. Malik Cunningham is doing everything he can for the @Patriots. @MalikMalikc10 📺: #HOUvsNE on @NFLNetwork

Cunningham completed 3-of-4 passes for 34 yards. He rushed for 35 yards on five carries and scored a touchdown to draw the Patriots closer in the fourth quarter.

It was too little, too late for Belichick's Patriots against CJ Stroud and the Texans, but it introduced the NFL world to the dynamic young playmaker with comparisons to the Los Angeles Angels' two-way MLB pitching and hitting superstar.

Sure, the comparisons are lofty, but Patriots fans have been starved for excitement ever since Tom Brady left town.

“NFL version of Shohei Othani,' one fan said. “Mac Jones's Job is gone,” another added. “Man just made the roster,” another said.

“I’ve seen enough MVP Malik is running the league,” still another added.

The Patriots rookie had a solid season in limited action in 2022 for Louisville, one year removed from a nearly 4,000 all-purpose yards season in 2021 with the Cardinals.