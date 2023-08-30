The New England Patriots are reportedly still planning for their backup quarterback to be Bailey Zappe if he clears waivers and makes it to the practice squad, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

If Bailey Zappe does not clear waivers, the Patriots will work through a list of available quarterbacks to sign as their backup.

However, it has also been reported that the Patriots still prefer to bring in a veteran option to be the backup, according to Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal.

The Patriots surprised fans when they released both Zappe and Malik Cunningham, leaving them with no backup quarterbacks behind Mac Jones on their initial 53-man roster.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

It would make sense for Zappe to be the team's backup, as long as he is not claimed. It will be interesting to see if Malik Cunningham would be in play to be the backup if Zappe does get claimed.

Zappe played in some games last season. The Patriots are hoping that Mac Jones improves in 2023 with Bill O'Brien taking over as the team's offensive coordinator.

Jones had a promising first year in the NFL in the 2021 season, but regressed and struggled at times in 2022. As a result, the Patriots missed the playoffs.

The Patriots are viewed by many as the weakest team in their division. The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins have talented rosters and made the playoffs last year, while the New York Jets have a talented roster that added Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

The Patriots and Jones are hoping to surprise people this season. The roster is not fully known yet, as we do not know who the backup quarterback will be, but it seems that we know the Patriots' plans for the position.