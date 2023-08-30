Patriots rookie and Jackson State alumnus Isaiah Bolden has been placed on the injury reserve list, per ESPN's 2023 NFL Cuts tracker. He likely will not suit up for the team this season. Bolden was diagnosed with a concussion after colliding with teammate Calvin Munson while trying to tackle a Packers receiver. Bolden was rushed to the hospital and the game was called off.

Bolden responded to the news that he was being placed on injury reserve, quote tweeting the New England Sports Review and saying, “In due time” He then made an Instagram Story post with text that said, “Gave y'all a sample, was ready to show y'all more.”

Isaiah Bolden posted this on Instagram shortly after the Patriots moved him to season-ending IR pic.twitter.com/K1P6AHp7om — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) August 30, 2023

Bolden, who was picked by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft from Jackson State during Deion Sander's tenure with the team, stood out as the sole HBCU player chosen in this year's draft. Bolden displayed potential at Jackson State with head coach Deion Sanders, tallying 44 tackles and 7 pass breakups for the Tigers in 2022. Additionally, he achieved a remarkable 94-yard kick-off return touchdown against Bethune-Cookman last season.

In the Patriot's inaugural preseason game against the Houston Texans, Bolden made a significant impact, garnering praise from both journalists and fans. During the game, he recorded two solo tackles and achieved a 26-yard kick return. Even though Bolden is listed on injury reserve, he's already been working to get back on the field.

“He's been around the facility and working out,” ABC6 Sports Anchor Ian Steels said via a Twitter post quoting a tweet by ABC6 colleague Nick Coit about Bolden's initial injury.