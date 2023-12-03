New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson appeared to suffer a lower leg injury and was helped off the field against the Chargers.

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was helped off the field after suffering an apparent lower leg injury against the Chargers in Week 13. Stevenson appeared to be unable to put any weight on his right leg as he left the field with assistance.

Rhamondre Stevenson – Concern for Right high ankle, as well as valgus stress to the knee. This one doesn’t look good and sounds like he’s headed to the locker room.

pic.twitter.com/hBxFMWFX6H — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) December 3, 2023

It's currently unclear whether the injury is to the ankle, knee, or elsewhere. Stevenson fumbled on the play as his leg was rolled up on by the Chargers defender. The tackle appeared to be a “hip drop” tackle, which has come under fire recently in the NFL as injuries have mounted. It appeared that Stevenson dropped the football as a reaction to the injury. After review, the play was ruled as a fumble and the Chargers recovered.

The Patriots were already dealing with injuries in the backfield, as Ezekiel Elliott was questionable this week with a thigh injury but is active against the Chargers. Elliott has taken over for Stevenson in New England's backfield.

Stevenson had 9 carries for 40 yards before exiting the game with the injury.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson officially questionable to return after ankle injury

Stevenson has been listed as questionable to return with the ankle injury, according to Around the NFL.

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) questionable to return against Chargershttps://t.co/NfBgEdlw9n pic.twitter.com/J2r646XlIy — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) December 3, 2023

Losing Stevenson would be a tough blow for a New England offense that is already starting backup quarterback Bailey Zappe. Stevenson has recorded 580 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games played this season for the Patriots.

We'll have more updates on Rhamondre Stevenson's ankle injury and status for the rest of the Week 13 game against the Chargers as soon as it becomes available.