The New England Patriots are needing offense right now, and the team is getting some good news that might help them find exactly that. Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to be able to play Sunday against the L.A. Chargers, per NFL Network. The Patriots' rusher had been questionable for the game.

ELLIOTT INJURY UPDATE

Elliott had been battling a thigh injury. The New England Patriots running back has 377 rushing yards this season on 95 carries. It's been a hard road for Elliott, who hasn't had a 100 yard rushing game all season. He also has 20 receptions for the Patriots.

The season for the New England Patriots has been a disaster. The team is 2-9 and have lost four games in a row. The defense has been good enough, allowing only 40 points total in the last three games. The Patriots offense, however, is a totally different story. The Patriots have only scored 13 points total the last two weeks. Patriots coach Bill Belichick is receiving a tremendous amount of criticism for how the team has played.

Elliott is getting more attention in the Patriots offense in recent weeks. He has 22 carries total in the last two games. The Patriots are clearly trying to see what he can do and looking for any answers at the moment. While the season may be lost, the New England Patriots are definitely trying to use any resource necessary to determine what they will have in the future. Elliott had multiple 1,000 yard rushing seasons while he was with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Chargers enter the game with a 4-7 record. The Patriots and Chargers kick off Sunday at 1 Eastern.