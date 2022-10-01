Patriots sustain another Week 4 blow after Mac Jones injury with Jakobi Meyers update

Things haven’t been going too well for the New England Patriots lately. While they appear to have avoided a serious injury when it comes to their starting quarterback Mac Jones, it looks like they have been dealt another blow in the form of a negative injury update for their top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers picked up a knee injury before the start of the season, and has been managing it ever since. He suited up in New England’s first two contests before sitting out last weekend against the Baltimore Ravens. It doesn’t look like Meyers knee has gotten any better unfortunately, as he has been ruled out for the Patriots upcoming contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Jakobi Meyers has been downgraded to out for #NEvsGB. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 1, 2022

This is another big blow for the Patriots offense, especially considering they are already without Jones for this game. The odds were already against New England to upset the Packers, but things continue to get worse and worse for them in the buildup to this game.

With Meyers out, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne are going to be Brian Hoyer’s top three targets at wide receiver. Parker and Agholor have both had big games in recent weeks, while Bourne’s status has been the subject of great fanfare given the fact he’s taken a backseat to the other wide receivers to start the season.

The sledding was already going to be tough for the Patriots to begin with, but adding Meyers to their inactives list only makes matters worse. It’s tough to see any scenario in which New England wins at this point, and it will be interesting to see when Meyers and Jones end up making their return to the field for the Pats.