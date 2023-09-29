New England Patriots legend Tom Brady will be getting the biopic treatment from the writers of The Fighter.

Deadline is reporting that the Brady biopic, The Patriot Way, is in the works. Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, two of the three writers of The Fighter, will tackle the Brady biopic. They will be adapting a biography of the legend, 12: The Inside Story of Tom Brady’s Fight for Redemption, by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge. Producers include Ellen Goldsmith-Vein of Gotham Group (The Maze Runner).

Per Deadline, “The Patriot Way chronicles Brady’s improbable rise from sixth-round NFL draft pick to his half-dozen Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, the Aaron Hernandez, Spygate and Deflategate scandals and Brady’s battle of wills with head coach Bill Belichick.”

“The New England Patriots dominated the professional sports landscape for 20 years,” Tamasy and Johnson told Deadline. “Our series will bring the audience inside Gillette Stadium, better known as Fortress Foxboro, to shed new light on the thrilling, historic come-from-behind victories; the dark side of success; and building a culture of winning at all costs.”

The authors of the Brady biography, Sherman and Wedge, added: “As journalists, we had a front-row seat for all the incredible drama that has unfolded both before and after the New England Patriots won their first super bowl [in 2001]. It’s a rich, character-driven story that probably will not be duplicated in our lifetime.”

Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots for two decades before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won seven Super Bowls (six with the Patriots, one with the Buccaneers) in his legendary career. A biopic of any sort was inevitable. Now it's onto seeing who is going to play the Patriots icon.