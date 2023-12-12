New England Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown appeared to take a shot at the team following Malik Cunningham's departure.

The New England Patriots were dealt a bit of a surprising blow on Tuesday when quarterback Malik Cunningham decided to leave their practice squad and join the Baltimore Ravens active roster. But he's getting some love from at least one former Patriots teammate. Trent Brown showed some support for his now-former teammate on Instagram following Tuesday's news.

“Go flourish where your talent is respected lil bradda,” Brown wrote in an Instagram story, adding a salute, praying, heart and fingers crossed emojis in his message.

#Patriots OT Trent Brown on the #Ravens signing Malik Cunningham: "Go flourish where your talent is respected" pic.twitter.com/SXshzq7ObK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 12, 2023

Trent Brown wasn't the only Patriots player to show support for Cunningham on social media following Tuesday's news. Mack Wilson Sr., Tyquan Thornton, and Ja'Whaun Bentley were among the others to congratulate Cunningham as he moved on from the organization.

However, none of them took an apparent shot at the Patriots like Brown did. All of them kept their messages to sharing joy for the undrafted rookie and move on.

Lot of love for Malik Cunningham from his now-former Patriots teammates. pic.twitter.com/VL2hJ5l8YP — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 12, 2023

Still, it's easy to wonder what the meaning behind Brown's message is. The Patriots have had issues at quarterback all season long, but Cunningham hasn't played much of a factor in the situation. In fact, they signed him as an undrafted free agent to play wide receiver after he had a successful college career at Louisville playing quarterback.

Now, Cunningham has expressed a desire to move to wider receiver in order to help him make an NFL roster. He took the majority of his snaps in practice this season at wide receiver as well, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien told reporters a couple of weeks back.

But Cunningham also got some run at quarterback for the Patriots during the preseason. He ran for a touchdown in the lone drive he played in during the Patriots' preseason opener against the Texans, creating some buzz.

Cunningham didn't see many game reps at quarterback after that. He played a little bit in the Patriots' preseason finale before being placed on the practice squad. He was signed to the active roster in Week 6 but only played two snaps at quarterback in the Patriots' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He went back onto the practice squad not long after that and even though he was elevated to the active roster the last two weeks, Cunningham didn't see the field.

What Malik Cunningham said of his departure from Patriots

As Cunningham leaves Foxborough, he showed some appreciation for the organization.

“I wanted to thank Mr. [Robert] Kraft and Coach [Bill] Belichick for giving me opportunity to play with the Patriots,” Cunningham told ESPN. “I learned a lot from them. I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

It's unknown what role Cunningham will have with the Ravens, but he'll reunite with fellow former Louisville QB Lamar Jackson.