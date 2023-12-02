The undrafted wideout/quarterback from Louisville has high confidence amid a season of lows for New England.

It's been a season of misery for Patriots fans. The team's struggling starting quarterback has been benched, their Hall of Fame head coach is likely out the door, and the team is entering Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers all but officially eliminated from playoff contention.

One bright spot? The confidence of wide receiver/quarterback Malik Cunningham, who expressed overwhelming confidence in his game Friday despite the team's dismal season.

“Yeah, I'm very confident in my game,” Cunningham said Friday, “I feel like my teammates are confident in me, too. I'm confident in those guys. We're all just coming together and trying to get this win this weekend.”

Despite Cunningham's confidence in himself, the Patriots' confidence in the former Louisville quarterback, who entered the NFL as an undrafted player, has waivered all season long. He was waived in late October, only to rejoin the team's practice squad after being unclaimed by the league's other 31 teams.

Cunningham has been working most of the year as a wide receiver and only recently kicked up his quarterback studies in the wake of teammate Mac Jones' struggles.

The move was one of over a dozen transactions New England has made at the quarterback position during the 2023 season, an unimaginable number given the years of security provided by former quarterback Tom Brady.

The 25-year-old native of Montgomery, Alabama, made three appearances at quarterback for New England this preseason, completing three of six passes for 19 yards.

With few other reasons to tune in Sunday, Patriots fans can only hope the dual-threat quarterback will appear under center.