ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New England Patriots will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. It will be an AFC East clash as we share our NFL odds series with a Patriots-Dolphins prediction and pick.

Patriots-Dolphins Last Game – Matchup History

The Dolphins won a slugfest 15-10 in their last showdown with the Patriots on October 6, 2024, at Gilette Stadium. Significantly, they have won three in a row in this series and are attempting to sweep the Patriots for the second consecutive season. The Dolphins are also 7-1 in the last eight games against the Patriots.

Overall Series: The Dolphins lead the head-to-head series 63-55.

Here are the Patriots-Dolphins NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Dolphins Odds

New England Patriots: +7 (-115)

Moneyline: +275

Miami Dolphins: -7 (-105)

Moneyline: -335

Over: 45.5 (-115)

Under: 45.5 (-105)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread/Win

Despite losing to the Los Angeles Rams, Drake Maye received praise for his performance last Sunday. Overall, he has had some positives and negatives this season. But there are some good things to look at.

Maye has passed for 1,236 yards, nine touchdowns, and six interceptions. Ultimately, his decision-making is improving, and his playmaking ability has given fans reasons to believe he can be the answer. Rhamondre Stevenson has been the top runner in this backfield. So far, he has rushed 154 times for 585 yards and six touchdowns.

Hunter Henry has been the best pass catcher in this offense. He has 46 catches for 491 yards and one touchdown. Demario Douglas has caught 44 passes for 415 yards and one score.

The defense has not been the best. Regardless, two guys stand out and give the Patriots the best chance to stop opposing offenses. Keion White has been solid. Currently, he has 25 solo tackles and five sacks. Christian Gonzalez has also been good. Significantly, he has 39 solo tackles and one interception.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can give Maye some time to throw and establish the running game with Stevenson. Then, they must contain one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL, along with one of the fastest wide receivers.

Why The Dolphins Could Cover The Spread/Win

After a horrible start, the Dolphins could make the playoffs if they can sustain the recent momentum they have built. While there are still seven weeks left, the Fins come into this weekend trailing the Denver Broncos by 1 1/2 games for the final wildcard spot in the AFC with their bye week behind them.

Tua Tagovailoa has been the catalyst for their resurgence, as he has come back from another concussion. While the issues with his health continue to pop up, the Fins are significantly better when he is on the field. Tagovailoa has passed for 1,443 yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions. Overall, he has been great when he has been on the field, and he makes his other weapons better by forcing the defense to strategize against him.

De'Avon Achane has rushed 122 times for 530 yards and three touchdowns while also catching 46 passes for 349 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Tyreek Hill is still good, and has 44 receptions for 523 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Jonnu Smith has emerged this season and has 39 receptions for 448 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has been strong, and one of the reasons why the Fins have stayed competitive even with the bad start. Overall, three players have been the playmakers on this defense. Calais Campbell has tallied 26 solo tackles and four sacks. Likewise, Emmanuel Ogbah has gathered 17 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception. Zach Sieler has added 14 solo tackles, three sacks, and one interception.

The Dolphins will cover the spread if Tagovailoa can continue playing at a high level and open up opportunities for the rest of this offense. Then, they need the defense to pressure Maye and force him into turning the ball over.

Final Patriots-Dolphins Prediction & Pick

The Patriots are 4-6-1 against the spread, while the Dolphins are 4-6 against the odds. Also, the Pats are 3-2 against the spread on the road, while the Fins are 1-4 against the odds at home. The Patriots are 1-2 against the spread against the AFC East, while the Dolphins are 2-1 against the odds against the division. Likewise, the Patriots are 3-4 against the spread within the conference, while the Dolphins are 3-4 against the odds against the AFC.

After beating the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins are feeling more confident than ever, having won two in a row. Consequently, the Pats don't have the same hope. The Fins are in must-win territory and will find a way to run the ball and win this one with ease.

Final Patriots-Dolphins Prediction & Pick: Miami Dolphins: -7 (-105)