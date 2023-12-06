We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Patriots-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The New England Patriots will battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in front of the faithful at Acrisure Stadium for some Thursday Night Football. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Patriots-Steelers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Patriots lost 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13. Unfortunately, the offense had another pathetic outing. Bailey Zappe tossed for 141 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while completing 13 of 25 passes. Ultimately, Ezekiel Elliot rushed 17 times for 52 yards while catching four passes for 40 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson rushed nine times for 39 yards before exiting the game with a high-ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Devante Parker had four receptions for 64 yards. The Patriots went 4 for 14 on third-down conversions. Also, they managed a meager 257 total yards with one turnover and allowed five sacks.

The Steelers lost 24-10 to the Arizona Cardinals. Sadly, the offense struggled. Things got worse when they lost Kenny Pickett to an ankle injury, and he is out in Week 14. Now, Mitchell Trubisky will start in Week 14, and he went 11 for 17 with 117 yards and a touchdown in this game. Najee Harris rushed 16 times for 63 yards. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren rushed nine times for 59 yards. George Pickens had four catches for 86 yards. Likewise, Diontae Johnson had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. TJ Watt had five solo tackles on defense while notching two sacks and one forced fumble.

The Patriots lead the all-time series 18-16. Additionally, the Patriots defeated the Steelers 17-14 last season. The Pats are also 8-2 over 10 games in this series.

Here are the Patriots-Steelers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Patriots-Steelers Odds

New England Patriots: +6 (-110)

Pittsburgh Steelers: -6 (-110)

Over: 30.5 (-104)

Under: 30.5 (-118)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Steelers Week 14

Time: 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

The Patriots are having their worst season in two decades, and it has been a hot mess. Unfortunately, this offense has been the main culprit, in addition to injuries on the defensive side of the ball.

Zappe has 299 yards passing with no touchdowns and two interceptions, while Mac Jones has 2120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Unfortunately, neither has gotten the job done. Elliot is the main guy now, with Stevenson out. Ultimately, he has rushed 112 times for 429 yards and two scores. Demario Douglass is still not practicing, and Kendrick Bourne is done with a torn ACL. Thus, Hunter Henry must step up and only has 32 receptions for 313 yards and three scores. Parker has 27 catches for 264 yards.

The defense is hurting but still managing to cobble together some decent games. Ultimately, Christian Barmore has 20 solo tackles and four sacks. Ja'Whaun Bentley has also notched 38 solo tackles and four sacks. Overall, the New England defense has been “bend but not break” for the most part.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can dominate the clock and follow the Cardinals' playbook. Then, they need to stop the Steelers from moving the ball.

Why The Steelers Could Cover The Spread

The Steelers are a hot mess on offense. Yet, they are still in playoff positioning and can make the playoffs despite a near-historically poor offense that has been awful throughout the season.

Trubisky will get the start for this game and needs to have a good game. Overall, he will have help from the running game. Harris has rushed 159 times for 661 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, Warren has been solid, with 102 rushes for 601 yards and three scores while also catching 38 passes for 243 yards. Pickens is their best receiver, with 44 receptions for 748 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Johnson has 34 catches for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense had a bad game against Arizona. Now, they hope to bounce back. Watt will be ready to go, as he has netted 34 solo tackles and 14 sacks. Likewise, Alex Highsmith has tallied 25 solo tackles and six sacks. Minkah Fitzpatrick will play through the pain of a fractured hand and has 41 solo tackles this season. Subsequently, the defense will need to pressure the Patriots.

The Steelers will cover the spread if they can manage to control field position. Then, they need to play strong defense.

Final Patriots-Steelers Prediction & Pick

When the schedule makers made this game, they did not anticipate this much disparity in the records. Likewise, they did not anticipate both offenses to be this bad. Expect both offenses to continue struggling with bad passes left and right. Consequently, this game feels like it might end with a 13-10 score.

Final Patriots-Steelers Prediction & Pick: Under: 30.5 (-118)