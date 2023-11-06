The Patriots saw both Mac Jones and Juju Smith-Schuster take accountability after the INT on Bill Belichick's play vs. the Commanders.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots entered the Washington Commanders matchup with a lot of hope. They aimed to bounce back after losing to the Miami Dolphins but they fell short. Everything came to the wire, the last possession even as the clock winded down. The fate of the team was in the hands of both Mac Jones and Juju Smith-Schuster. Clutch moments like these are not made for the faint of heart as the Patriots wide receiver would drop the catch and lead to an interception. Smith-Schuster immediately took accountability in his latest statement, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“It was a good ball. Went right through my hands. It's all on me. He put the ball in a good position. I just got to make the catch, secure it, and now we're in field-goal range. Obviously, I didn't do that,” said Juju Smith-Schuster after the Patriots fell at the hands of the Commanders with a 17-to-20 scoreline.

The Patriots' wide receiver still put out serviceable numbers despite the loss. He notched six receptions which were darted to him by Mac Jones. This got him an average of 8.5 yards per reception and a total of 51 receiving yards. Jones, on the other hand, also had a decent game outside of his interception. The Patriots quarterback's efficiency still left a lot to be desired after only getting 24 completions with 20 passing attempts.

He did lead them to the end zone with his passing once but that was the most the Patriots quarterback could have done. Hopefully, Bill Belichick and the Patriots will learn from this unfortunate loss.