As the 2023 NBA Draft approaches, the Paul George trade rumors are heating up. It’s safe to say the George and Kawhi Leonard Era with the Los Angeles Clippers has been a complete disaster, and now the must cut its losses and get what it can for its aging stars. George seems like the likely first to go, as he has more trade value right now than the perpetually injured Leonard. But what’s the best fit for the eight-time All-Star? Is it the New York Knicks? The Miami Heat? The Dallas Mavericks? We’ll try and answer that question below.

5. Portland Trail Blazers

A Paul George trade to the Blazers might be the best for the Clippers, as the team would likely get the best haul from a desperate Portland team. George could return Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, and maybe the No. 23 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft (George isn’t bringing back No. 3).

However, it’s not the greatest fit for George.

A George and Damian Lillard combination is interesting, but the players will both be 33 next season. And if the Blazers have to give up some of their best young pieces to get the forward, where are they at? Probably a playoff team but not a championship contender.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

The Sixers could give up Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, and a future first to get George from the Clippers. That would give Philly a trio of George, Joel Embiid, and James Harden if the team re-signs the guard.

That’s not bad, and George is an upgrade over Harris. However, that creates another older team and one with three players now who’ve missed a lot of games over the past few seasons.

After this hypothetical Paul George trade, the Sixers would be NBA Finals contenders in the East, and if they made the championship series, they’d have a chance against a team like the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets. Still, the injury concerns are a big factor here.

3. New York Knicks

A Paul George trade with the Knicks could be good for the Clippers. LA could bring back players to help now and in the future, plus some extra picks.

The deal could be Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, and Immanuel Quickley (plus a future pick or two) for George. Maybe that’s too much to give up, but George is a much better fit with Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett than Randle is.

If the Knicks can get out of this without giving up one of Toppin or Quickley, it’s an even better deal for New York. At that point, this can be an Eastern Conference Finals team, but may still be a notch below the championship contenders unless Barrett makes a big leap next year.

That leap could happen, though, next to George, as he’ll take some of the pressure off of the Knicks’ budding star.

2. Miami Heat

The Heat are coming off an NBA Finals run and could use another star to go with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. George fits in nicely both offensively and defensively and would make the Heat an even tougher team on the defensive side of the ball.

Age is a factor again, with Butler turning 34 next season, but the biggest issue is who the Heat will have to give up. Would Kyle Lowry’s expiring and Duncan Robinson (plus picks) get it done? If not, Miami will have to part with Tyler Herro, and that could spell trouble for the team’s long-term prospects.

Either way, George is a good fit in the Heat, and this trade would make sense for the player and the team he is going to.

1. Dallas Mavericks

The best fit for a Paul George trade is with the Mavs.

If the Clippers would accept a deal that includes Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, and the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Mavs would love to do that deal.

Any potential Mavs team next season that involves Kyrie Irving is a dicey proposition with the polarizing point guard’s checkered history. However, the franchise has painted itself into a corner, and now their only real choice is to build around Luka Doncic and Irving.

Adding George to this mix is probably the best move the Mavs can make given the circumstances. As (still) one of the best two-way forwards in the game (when healthy), George gives Dallas the defense, playmaking, and ability to score without the ball constantly in his hands that the team needs.

With Doncic, the Mavs are always a contender (last season notwithstanding), and George would only elevate those chances.