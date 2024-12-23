Now that Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back Tour has concluded, his guitarists, Brian Ray and Rusty Anderson, have bid their farewells.

They both took to Instagram to share posts after the tour wrapped up. Both Ray and Andersen used the same photo of the band taking their final bow during their curtain call.

“This pic is from the last London show of our tour. It began at the bottom of South America up to Mexico, then through Europe[,] and ended in the UK. Sort of impossible for me to take it all in!” Anderson began. “Colossal thank you’s to Paul, the band of brothers, Marshall Arts, the entire touring family crew, and to everyone that came to party and sing along with us.

“We had an absolutely magical time. And what an incredible privilege to be a part of it,” he concluded.

Ray shared similar sentiments to Anderson. He praised the “best crew on the planet” and thanked the fans for their participation at the shows.

“Jumping for joy at the end of our final show of 2024 with Paul and this Band of Brothers, along with [Hot City Horns] & the best crew on the planet!” his post read. “Thank you one and all for the smiles, the laughs, the singing[,] and the unbridled joy ”

Both Brian Ray and Rusty Anderson have been touring with Paul McCartney as his guitarists for years before the 2024 Got Back Tour. Ray and Anderson, along with Paul “Wix Wickens” and Abe Laboriel Jr., have been touring with the former Beatle since 2002's Driving World Tour.

Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back Tour

After 59 shows, the Got Back Tour has concluded. During its run, McCartney and his band took it around the world across its seven legs.

The tour began on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington. McCartney and his band then embarked on a North American leg of the tour that concluded with a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

That same year, McCartney performed a headlining set at the Glastonbury Festival in England. The following year, he brought the tour overseas to Australia, Mexico, and Brazil.

In 2024, he went on the most extensive tour yet. He visited Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico before going on his first tour of Europe since 2018.

He closed out the tour with an eight-show leg in Europe. McCartney visited Pars, France; Madrid, Spain; Manchester, England; and London, England.