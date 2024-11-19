During a headlining set at Corona Capital in Mexico City, Mexico, on his Got Back Tour, Paul McCartney brought Jack White out on stage.

White came out during the final song of the set, “The End,” a part of the Beatles' “Abbey Road medley.” It follows “Golden Slumbers” and “Carry That Weight” and closes out every one of McCartney's shows. White got to jam with McCartney and his band during the guitar solo.

St. Vincent, who made an earlier appearance during “Get Back,” also returned to the stage for “The End.” Paul McCartney, Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Jack White, and St. Vincent all traded solos to close out the show.

While McCartney's set at Corona Capital was shorter than his usual shows, he still jam-packed his setlist with the hits. He played songs from his Beatles, Wings, and solo catalogs.

Paul McCartney's Corona Capital show in Mexico City setlist

Below is the full setlist from McCartney's recent show at Corona Capital. The headlining set was McCartney's third and final stop in Mexico City on the Got Back Tour.

“A Hard Day's Night”

“Letting Go”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Come On to Me”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Let ‘Em In”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

“Maybe I'm Amazed”

“I've Just Seen a Face”

“Love Me Do”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Now and Then”

“Lady Madonna”

“Jet”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Band on the Run”

“Get Back” (with St. Vincent)

“Let It Be”

“Live and Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

Encore

“I've Got a Feeling”

“Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)”

“Helter Skelter”

“Golden Slumbers”

“Carry That Weight”

“The End” (with Jack White and St. Vincent)

The Got Back Tour

Now, McCartney has a few weeks off before resuming the Got Back Tour for its European leg. He will visit Europe for the first time since the pre-pandemic Freshen Up Tour.

He has shows planned for Paris, France; Madrid, Spain; Manchester, England; and London, England. The Got Back Tour will conclude on December 19, 2024, with a show at the O2 Arena.

The tour is in its third year since starting in April 2022. McCartney initially performed a North American leg that culminated with a show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on June 16, 2022. He then performed a headlining set at that year's Glastonbury Festival.

In 2023, he picked the tour up again with shows in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. The following year, he performed in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Mexico before heading to Europe.

Of course, McCartney is backed by his band consisting of Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. They have been with him since his 2002 Driving World Tour, performing over 500 shows together.