During his latest stop on the 2024 Got Back Tour in Mexico, Paul McCartney had a drone show that celebrated his Wings music.

Videos from the concert have surfaced. During McCartney's performances of Wings songs like “Let Me Roll It,” drones flew above the stage. They formed the iconic Wings logo before making other shapes like hearts.

For a show so centered around the music, the drone show was a nice touch to McCartney's concert. It provided a visual element that his shows usually do not have.

Expand Tweet

The rest of the show was a standard McCartney Got Back show. He and his band performed “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” in the encore for the 13th time during the 2024 slate of shows.

With two more shows in Mexico City, Mexico, remaining on his itinerary, fans will have to wait and see if the drone show continues during the show. Paul McCartney will perform shows on November 14 and 17 in Mexico City at Estadio GNP Seguros and Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez,

After that, McCartney will embark on a brief eight-show European leg. He has not toured Europe since the 2018 run of Freshen Up Tour shows.

Paul McCartney's 2024 Got Back Tour

The Got Back Tour is McCartney's first after the COVID-19 pandemic. He started the tour on April 28, 2022, in Spokane, Washington.

The first run of shows took place in North America. McCartney performed 16 shows before a headlining performance at the Glastonbury Festival. That marked his second headlining set at the iconic festival after previously playing it in 2004.

A year later, McCartney resumed the tour with a second leg of the tour. He visited Australia, Mexico, and Brazil during this run of shows. A total of 18 shows were performed on the second leg.

Currently, he is in the third year of the tour. He will conclude the 2024 Got Back Tour slate on December 19 with a show at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Of course, McCartney is not alone on the tour. He is joined by Rusty Anderson, Brian Ray, Paul “Wix” Wickens, and Abe Laboriel Jr. in his backing band.

They have been touring with him since the 2002 Driving World Tour. Together, they have performed over 500 shows across the world.

Throughout each show, McCartney performs songs from his Beatles, Wings, and solo catalog. Fans will get a taste of his whole career during every three-hour show.