Paul Rudd is a movie star whose latest film is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is the start of the MCU’s Phase 5. As we all know, Rudd is a veteran Hollywood star known for his comedic chops. While he has made waves on the Hollywood scene, he has also shown no signs of aging in terms of looks. Given his successful acting career, it’s worth getting to know his most valuable supporter. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Paul Rudd’s wife Julie Yaeger.

Paul Rudd’s wife Julie Yaeger

While there’s not really a whole lot of background information regarding Julie Yaeger, we do know that she worked as a publicist to start her career. Based on IMDB, in 1997 alone, Julie contributed to films such as Men In Black, Niagara, Niagara, and Mr. Jealousy.

Eight years later, Julie served as an executive producer for the TV series, The Suite with Dave Karger. The series starred Orlando Bloom, Eva Green, and Liam Neeson. The show features journalist Dave Karger interviewing various actors, actresseses, and directors before an upcoming major film. Aside from being an executive producer, Julie also received special thanks from projects such as P.S. I Love You and The Greatest Event in Television History.

Given that Julie and Paul work in the same industry, it’s only natural that the two immediately clicked upon meeting each other. Paul and Julie reportedly met in New York, shortly before the former enjoyed success in the film Clueless in 1995. Based on reports, Julie was working at the same PR firm as Paul’s publicist. Paul had just landed in New York and was late for an audition. As a result, he left his luggage in his publicist’s office under the watch of a woman, who turned out to be Julie. Until this day, Paul continues to have fond memories of Julie during that day.

According to Paul himself, he told this to Marie Claire magazine: “She was the first person I met in New York. We started talking and there was a maturity with her – she had experienced some tragedy in her life, I had too, and the impression I got was, wow, this is a woman. This isn’t a girl.”

Julie had a perfect response to Paul’s confession about their first meeting on that very day. In Friday Night In With the Morgans, Julie said this: “Clueless was getting ready to come out, that’s when we met. I worked at a PR firm that he hired. And he got more than PR.”

Since that day, Paul started going out with Julie. And in February 2003, the couple got married. In fact, their marriage has been going for 20 years, as of this writing. Julie and Paul currently have two children together with the names of Jack Sullivan and Darby. Julie and the kids were publicly present to support Paul during his Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

Although Paul and Julie pretty much belong to the same industry, the couple has hardly worked on projects together. However in 2017, that all changed. During that year, Julie served as the writer of the movie called Fun Mom Dinner, while Paul worked on it as the executive producer. The American comedy film starred Katie Aselton, Molly Shannon, Toni Collette, and Bridget Everett. Paul also made a brief cameo in the film.

Apart from working together, Paul and Julie’s real-life marriage actually inspired director and writer Judd Apatow to make the films Knocked Up and its sequel This Is 40. Both films saw Julie’s husband Paul take on a starring role.

Julie has never failed to give her husband all the support he needs. In fact, Paul appreciates it so much that when asked about his best feature during the 2015 Elle UK interview, he responded: “I’d say my wife.”

Six years later, People magazine named Paul as the Sexiest Man Alive. According to Paul himself, Julie enjoyed a good laugh and was surprised about it. However, after all that, she mentioned that the magazine didn’t make a mistake about it.

While Paul and Julie work in the same industry, they are also both business partners. Paul and Julie are co-owners of the Samuel’s Sweet Shop. The store serves chocolate, candies, coffee and baked goods to its customers. The store is located in Rhinebeck, New York. Aside from Paul and Julie, other owners include actors such as Jeffrey Morgan and Hilarie Burton. Based on reports, they purchased the store after its owner passed away to keep the business operating.

Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on Paul Rudd’s wife Julie Yaeger.