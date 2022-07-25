Paul Sorvino passes away 2 months after Goodfellas co-star Ray Liotta

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83 years old, nearly two months to the day of co-star Ray Liotta passing away. Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee, announced Monday the actor died of natural causes.

“Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she said, via The Hollywood Reporter.

Sorvino played mob boss Paulie Cicero in Martin Scorcese’s 1990 gangster flick. Liotta’s Henry Hill, Joe Pesci’s Tommy DeVito and Robert De Niro’s Jimmy Conway operated under Cicero in the movie. One of the film’s more memorable scenes involves Cicero in jail slicing garlic in a very specific manner with a razor blade:

THR highlights Paul Sorvino’s film career outside Goodfellas like so: “During a solid career that spanned a half-century, Sorvino portrayed James Caan’s bookie in The Gambler (1974), Claire Danes’ pushy father in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo and Juliet (1996), Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Oliver Stone’s Nixon (1995) and a strung-out heroin addict in The Cooler (2003).”

Sorvino’s work with Warren Beatty is highlighted as well, with collaboration in Reds (1981), Dick Tracy (1990), Bulworth (1998) and Rules Don’t Apply (2016).

Paul Sorvino was a versatile actor, also starring on NBC’s Law & Order and earning a 1973 Tony nomination for the Broadway production of That Championship Season, which later became a feature film in 1982 and a telefilm in 1999.

Paul Sorvino was the father of Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino. RIP to a legendary actor.