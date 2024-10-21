Payton Pritchard's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. Pritchard is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Boston Celtics. Here's a closer look at Payton Pritchard's net worth in 2024.

What is Payton Pritchard's net worth in 2024?: $16 million (estimate)

Payton Pritchard's net worth in 2024 is $16 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Salary Sport.

Payton Pritchard was born on January 28, 1998, in Tualatin, Oregon. He attended West Linn (Oregon) High School. Here, Pritchard made waves as a high school standout. As a senior, Pritchard averaged 23.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

Furthermore, according to sources, he led West Linn High School to four state championships. For his efforts, Pritchard earned three 6A Player of the Year Awards and a pair of Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year Awards.

Coming out of high school, Pritchard was a four-star prospect, according to ESPN. He ranked first in the state, while taking the 13th and seventh positions at the positional and regional levels, respectively.

Pritchard received offers from various college basketball programs, including Xavier, Wisconsin, Washington, Virginia, Villanova, UNLV, UCLA, Oregon State, Oklahoma, Michigan State, Louisville, Kansas, Indiana, Florida State, DePaul, California, Butler, Baylor, Arizona State, and Oregon. He eventually opted to play for Oregon basketball.

Pritchard played all four seasons with the Oregon Ducks. In a Ducks uniform, Pritchard averaged 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field overall.

At the college level, Pritchard collected several accolades. He earned two All-Pac 12 team selections, Pac 12 Tournament MOP, Pac 12 Player of the Year Award, Bob Cousy Award, and the Lute Olson Award.

Payton Pritchard is drafted by the Celtics

With Pritchard exhausting all four years of college eligibility, he officially declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. On draft night, Pritchard was selected in the first round with the 26th-overall pick by the Boston Celtics. Shortly after, Pritchard signed a four-year rookie deal worth $10.45 million with the Celtics, according to Spotrac.

In Pritchard's rookie season, he put up 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 44% from the field overall. Pritchard emerged as a fan favorite as a Celtics reserve player, especially after exploding for 28 points on six threes off the bench in a 119-115 loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

A season later, Pritchard continued to make an impact off the bench for the Celtics. He tallied 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 43% shooting from the field. But more importantly, Pritchard was part of the Celtics roster that made it all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals. Unfortunately, the Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

In the 2022-2023 season, Pritchard's contributed 5.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while making 41% of his shots.

Payton Pritchard signs contract extension with the Celtics

Prior to the 2023-2024 season, the Celtics secured Pritchard's services by signing him to a four-year contract extension that will pay Pritchard $30 million. Fresh from signing a lucrative contract extension, Pritchard had his best NBA season. He averaged a career-high 9.6 points to go along with 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field overall.

In a 132-122 victory over the Washington Wizards, Pritchard exploded for a career-high 38 points, spiked by four threes. In the same game, the Celtics guard also finished with 12 assists and nine rebounds.

During the 2023-2024 season, Pritchard also helped the Celtics make it to the quarterfinals of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. However, the Celtics were eliminated by eventual finalists Indiana Pacers, 122-112.

But for making it to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Pritchard and the Celtics earned an additional $50,000 paycheck, according to reports.

Pritchard also made waves for the Celtics in the playoffs. The Celtics dominated in the postseason en route to winning the NBA Finals in five game over the Dallas Mavericks. Pritchard played a key role off the bench in the postseason, averaging 6.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 42% from the field.

Payton Pritchard's endorsement deals

Given that Pritchard is a Celtics fan favorite, it isn't surprising that major brands have partnered up with the former Oregon standout. According to reports, Pritchard has signed an endorsement deal with Nike.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Payton Pritchard's net worth in 2024?