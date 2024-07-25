The excitement surrounding Marvel’s upcoming “The Fantastic Four” reached new heights as Pedro Pascal recently shared a photo on Instagram, marking the first official gathering of the core cast, per IGN. The image, while intentionally blurry, captured Pascal with his co-stars Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, along with the caption, “Our first mission together.” This post has sparked speculation about the potential for multiple sequels, although Marvel has yet to confirm any plans beyond the initial film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pedro Pascal he/him (@pascalispunk)

Scheduled for release on July 25, 2025, “The Fantastic Four” is directed by Matt Shakman, known for his work on “WandaVision.” The film features Pascal as Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Kirby as Sue Storm (the Invisible Woman), Quinn as Johnny Storm (the Human Torch), and Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (the Thing). Ralph Ineson will play the supervillain Galactus, and Julia Garner is reportedly portraying an alternate version of Silver Surfer from Earth-X. This 1960s-period piece, set in an alternate MCU timeline, could introduce variant heroes and expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse.

Excitement Builds for Phase 6 Kickoff

The film not only brings together a star-studded cast but also marks the beginning of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the Phase 5 ender “Thunderbolts.” Phase 6 will also include the release of “Blade” and two Avengers movies, promising a busy and thrilling lineup for Marvel fans. The announcement of these upcoming projects at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend could further solidify the direction of the MCU’s next phase.

Pascal, who is also preparing for “Gladiator 2” and “The Last of Us” Season 2 in 2025, seems to be at the center of a busy and exciting period in his career. As fans eagerly await the official release and further updates, the buzz around “The Fantastic Four” continues to build, hinting at a new era for Marvel’s beloved heroes.