By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Brazil legend Pele will have to spend Christmas and the rest of the holidays in hospital after his health took a turn for the worse.

In a statement released by the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, they revealed that Pele’s cancer has advanced. The football legend is also currently under “elevated care” to treat his “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.”

Pele has been undergoing chemotherapy to help fight his cancer ever since a tumor was removed from his colon in September 2021. There were major fears about his health when news surfaced that the chemotherapy is no longer working and that he has been moved to end-of-life care.

Pele’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, confirmed that her father is staying in the hospital over the holidays. However, she didn’t go into detail and simply noted it is because of “many reasons.”

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us. We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week,” Nascimento shared on Instagram, via AP.

A lot of fans have shown their support to Pele ever since his hospitalization, with Neymar even bringing out a Pele banner after their knockout stage win over South Korea during the World Cup.

For his part, Pele honored Neymar after the striker tied his international goal tally for Brazil in the quarterfinals. He also showered the youngster with love and admiration despite the nation’s eventual exit in the competition. His statement also raised some hopes that he is doing better, though as the latest updates suggest, that’s not the case.

Prayers up for Pele!