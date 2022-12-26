By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Pelé’s family has joined him in hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil as his condition has worsened and his cancer has advanced, according to ESPN.

The 82-year-old’s children have posted heartfelt messages to Instagram from the Albert Einstein hospital, the place where they have remained over the holiday period as Pelé requires care related to renal and cardiac dysfunction.

Pelé’s son Edinho posted a picture of himself holding his father’s hand to the social media site over the weekend, with the caption, “Father… my strength is yours.”

Pelé has been in the hospital over the Christmas period, his daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on the social media site last week.

“We decided with doctors that, for many reasons, it will be best for us to stay here, with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us,” she wrote on Instagram. “We will even make some caipirinhas (no kidding). We love you and we will give up an update next week.”

On Sunday, she wrote another message to the site:

“Merry Christmas. Gratitude, love, togetherness, family…the essence of Christmas. We thank you all for all the love and light you send.”

The soccer legend has received regular medical treatment following a tumour being removed from his colon in September. The hospital has not commented on any signs of Pelé’s recent respiratory infection, which was aggravated by COVID-19. The family has also not commented on whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

Pelé led Brazil to victory in the 1958, 1962 and 1970 iterations of the World Cup and remains one of the team’s all-time leading scorers with 77 goals. He is often considered one of the greatest soccer players in the history of the sport.