When the Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns late on February 8 (while it’s already midnight in some states), New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum admitted he couldn’t believe it. After all, why would a trade happen at such ungodly hour with the trade deadline still a bit away.

Considering the situation, McCollum shared that he had to check directly from the source if the trade is true. With that said, he messaged Durant, who then confirmed the deal to him. McCollum said he couldn’t help but laugh at the rather shocking turn of events that shifted the power balance not only in the West, but also in the whole NBA.

.@CJMcCollum went straight to the source to find out about the KD trade 😂 pic.twitter.com/4p3M2iwkOZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 17, 2023

To be fair to CJ McCollum, a lot of people probably had the same reaction as him. Aside from the trade being revealed so late in the night, it certainly came as a shock that Kevin Durant asked for a trade. It is the first time KD has been traded in his career, and it’s worth noting that earlier indications suggested that the Nets were trying to surround the 34-year-old star with more talent to keep them competing for the title.

The Suns had been interested in KD for some time already and even checked his availability when Kyrie Irving demanded a trade, so all props should be given to them for being aggressive and pulling off the deal. But hey, who can blame McCollum for his reaction? It’s probably the reason why he had to blame (jokingly) Ja Morant for the deal.