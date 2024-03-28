The NBA Playoffs have already started according to one New Orleans Pelicans fan favorite. While the NBA does not recognize Jose Alvarado's statement, the league's teams are starting to buckle down for the last 10-game sprint to the regular-season finish line. Some have accepted their NBA Draft Lottery fate, while others are pressing to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament. There are a lot of variables to consider, but the Willie Green-coached squad controls their fate.
Thankfully, the Pelicans have embraced the NBA's March Madness sprint to the postseason. Zion Williamson went public with some postseason goals. While some squads sluggishly eke to the finish line, somewhat resigned to being playoff fodder, New Orleans is knuckling up for several seven-game series fights. CJ McCollum believes these Pelicans are special and the locker room is poised to tough out a long playoff run.
Jose Alvarado is banged up but ready for another postseason battle.
“We knew this stretch was going to be tough,” Alvarado stated. “The playoffs basically start now, know what I'm saying.”
Williamson is just enjoying the process, win or lose, after having watched the last few regular-season finishes from the sidelines.
“This is what being competitive is all about,” Williamson said. “These games are fun to play in. We didn't get the result we wanted tonight, but games like this, when I watch playoff basketball, this is what games look like — just down the wire, teams make runs and whoever stays the most disciplined gets the win. I'm excited for this stretch, we just have to take it game-by-game.”
New Orleans has five games remaining to the current homestand. Four of those games are against playoff-caliber clubs. However, the daunting schedule is not the source of this team's urgency. It's just another March Madness springtime sprint to the finish line, according to McCollum.
“I think it's just that point in the season that makes (these games) significant,” stated McCollum. “The team does not really matter. There are a bunch of good teams in the league that can beat you. It's more about there are not a lot of games left and the standings are really close so you've got to try to take advantage.”
Pelicans moving past gut-punch from Thunder
The home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was a gut check, but there were some silver linings. At least the team fought back from 20 points down, but squandering away a five-point lead in the final minutes has to hurt. The Pelicans ripped the band-aid in a film session but are now focused on moving forward with the force and purpose the defensive-minded Green has been stressing all season.
“We watched the film. There are some ways we can be better defensively,” McCollum admitted. “We got a couple of quality looks, but obviously trying to get the ball to (Williamson) is a priority so we are going to work on that. I think it comes down to getting stops and executing…We have got to be better for 48 minutes and not have to come back from being down 20 (points).”
Ever the wily veteran, McCollum even threw out some compliments to the referees a few hours before taking the court against Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwakee Bucks.
“I think we do a good job of moving our feet collectively; having active hands but not gambling too much. I think we have great referees in the NBA, so that's a part of it…,” McCollum said slyly. “We try to keep (opponents) off the line and we don't want our guys in foul trouble…Making (teams) score in the half court is very important.”
That savvy political glad-handing is just part of the gamesmanship learned over a decade of postseason runs. Not getting overly frustrated is also a part of that process. Williamson could learn a thing or two from McCollum in that department, hopefully in time to get some whistles from those same officials who have been ignoring contact all season.