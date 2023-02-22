Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have transitioned from one of the most highly-touted young teams in the league to a real menace in the West. The fact that the guys over in Memphis love to talk their talk has a lot to do with this development. New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson seems to agree as he drops a truth bomb about the Grizzlies’ savagery.

When asked who he believes the best trash-talker is in the NBA, Williamson could not pick one player. Instead, he decided to shout out the Grizzlies for their smack-talking prowess:

“I’d have to say the entire Memphis Grizzlies team,” Zion said, via The Athletic. “They do it in like a collective way, you can’t help but respect it.”

As Williamson said, he has a lot of respect for Ja and the Grizzlies, so this is by no means a slight. I guess Zion just makes sure that he’s mentally prepared whenever his Pelicans face off against Memphis. After all, he knows what’s coming.

For what it’s worth, it was Patrick Beverley who was voted as the NBA’s trash-talking team in The Athletic’s recent poll. The new Chicago Bulls recruit garnered six votes, with Golden State Warriors vet Draymond Green a close second with four votes.

For his part, however, we all know who Zion Williamson is looking out for when it comes to trash-talking opponents. I would think that Shannon Sharpe might have a thing or two to say about this as well.