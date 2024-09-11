NBA stars Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), and Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic) are a few of many helping to carry on a 1990s-era tradition. The explosion of the And 1 Mixtape is still influencing the masses. Highlight videos became currency on the recruiting circuits. Brands could be created on CapCut or iMovie.

Williamson already talked about Kevin Durant's trash talk this summer. The Duke alum also had the most confident answer when that Nike outfitted foursome made their picks for best-ever mixtape during a recent Overtime media tour.

“I would definitely say myself,” Williamson laughed. “But you've got to factor in when the mixtape came out and the impact it had. So I would have to go with John Wall.”

Timing and impact. Debates about the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) will last forever. The new generation is able to discover George Gervin just as much as Michael Jordan. Their editing skills are far more refined though, that's why this one question got everyone smiling during a recent media session.

Tatum also said Wall had to be on the shortlist.

“From my personal experience when I was a kid and what had the biggest impact on me,” Tatum replied, “It would be John Wall or Seventh Woods.”

“I used to get up and watch mixtapes every morning before school,” Banchero shared. “Aquille Carr, John Wall, Andrew Wiggins, Zion. Like those guys were all internet sensations in high school.”

Doncic was not as devoted to keeping track of the competition.

“(I watched) some but not much,” Doncic shrugged. “So…(Derrick) Rose.”

Williamson's Spartanburg Day School senior year highlight reel has been seen by millions. Doncic definitely saw that one at least once.

Zion Williamson's dunk contest teases Pelicans' fans

Williamson’s journey from a high school phenom to an NBA superstar has been an electric ride through the hoops levels. Those high school slams were nothing short of spectacular. One of the key elements that catapulted him into the limelight was those showcases of incredible athleticism and jaw-dropping dunks. Williamson pair jump-out-of-the-gym hops with a dominance not seen since Shaq.

These mixtapes not only highlighted Williamson's skills but also cemented his status as a basketball legend even before he stepped onto an NBA court. The final step to take in the highlight cycle is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

Williamson teased fans last spring, breaking down the exact situation that would lead him to bring a little star power to the dunk contest.

“I've got to do my part and make the All-Star game,” Williamson explained. “If I'm in the All-Star game, I'll do the dunk contest. If I'm not, I'm not doing it.”

The 24-year-old was first named an All-Star in 2021 and again in 2024 but was unavailable due to a hamstring injury. Williamson averaged 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds last season and much of the same is expected now that Dejounte Murray is setting up the offense.

Will Williamson actually participate in the NBA NBA Dunk Contest though? Pelicans' fans will have to wait until next February to find out.