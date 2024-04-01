Over 90% of the NBA's 2023-24 regular season is in the books and the NBA Playoffs race is more jumbled than ever behind the Boston Celtics. The league's individual awards race is becoming clearer, however. The national media's narratives around the All-NBA and All-Defense teams are starting to come to a consensus. Betting odds are becoming more tiered, titled toward likely winners. It's hard to shake early impressions but New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson's campaign has a strong case for All-NBA consideration.
The numbers since New Year's Day back up Williamson's All-NBA assertions, despite Willie Green being wary of increasing Williamson's minutes. More importantly to the organization though, Williamson is having fun and performing in the 90th percentile or better in several metrics. The 23-year-old has been passing the eye tests as well, which bodes well for any Pelicans' NBA Playoffs run. After months of ridicule, it is a sign of respectful progress that no one in the national media dares question his weight. The hot takes artists are fawning over the most recent gravity-defining dunk instead.
Williamson has the Pelicans in the franchise's best position in a decade. He also lays claim to some of the best per-100 possession numbers over the past 15 games. The two-time All-Star is ninth best in scoring, 13th in FG% among those with more than 10 attempts, and second in free throw attempts per 100 possessions. The 2019 NBA Draft's top selection has been shouldering extra burdens with Brandon Ingram (knee contusion) out but Williamson is still finding ways to share responsibilities with the rest of the supporting cast.
Pelicans give Zion Williamson room to work
The point Zion Williamson experiment has been a success in most respects. The ball-dominant bully is 21st in points per game this season. His control of the offense since a January 31 bounce-back home win over the Houston Rockets has been at an All-World level. Green complimented Williamson's conditioning after a tough loss to the Boston Celtics.
“He’s in phenomenal conditioning,” Green shared. “And we still want to be careful. Forty minutes is probably a bit much, but tonight we needed to ride him a bit.”
That conditioning has led to a season-high in minutes played versus the Celtics and a career-high in games played this year. It's paying off for the Pelicans. Only 12 players have averaged 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists since the Pelicans win on January 31, per NBA.com. Williamson is on the list with Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, De'Aaron Fox, Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero, and Jimmy Butler.
That's a who's who of All-NBA candidates. Only 37 players are averaging 22 points per game this season, a benchmark most candidates must meet. Ben Wallace, Dennis Rodman, and Rajon Rondo made All-NBA teams on the backs of elite rebounding, defending, and passing.
This year's ballots have no positional designation, making it harder for specialists to make the list. The 65 games played threshold whittles those lists down further. Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young, and Kyrie Irving will not qualify.
Williamson's All-NBA case may be won by a war of attrition in some ways but the honor will be appreciated all the same.