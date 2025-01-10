ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

These two teams have fallen off a cliff relative to their expectations. The Pelicans are finally getting healthy, while the 76ers are also healthy and playing much better. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-76ers prediction and pick.

The Pelicans have talent and could have been a wildcard in the Western Conference, but they have fallen off a cliff this year. It's all on Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, with Brandon Ingram injured. They had a lot of potential this year, but injuries have derailed their season. They are 7-31, and it seems they are healthy and can still win this game, but it might be too late for them to rescue their season.

The 76ers struggled to start the season but are playing much better recently. They are 15-20 and finally have their stars healthy. Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George are a lethal big three and look great together. This would be a huge game where they could make a massive statement at home in this game. The 76ers need to keep winning to get back to be taken seriously as a contender in the East.

Here are the Pelicans-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-76ers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +180

Philadelphia 76ers: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -215

Over: 220.5 (-110)

Under: 220.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. 76ers

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelican's offense has been awful this season. They are 28th in scoring at 107 points per game, 29th in field goal percentage at 44% from the field, and 27th in three-point shooting at 33.6% from behind the arc. Eight Pelican players are averaging over double digits in scoring, and Zion Williamson leads the team with 22.6 points per game. Dejounte Murray leads the way in assists at 7.7 per game. CJ McCollum is 100% healthy, and Trey Murphy III has emerged as a big option on offense, too. Zion is questionable about playing in this game, but it seems he will be available while Brandon Ingram is out. This offense is going to have a lot of issues against this 76ers defense. The 76ers can shut down the Pelicans despite their own injuries.

The Pelicans' defense has struggled and has been awful this year. They are 25th in points per game at 117.2, 29th in field goal percentage at 48.6%, and 24th in three-point percentage defense at 36.8%. Yves Missi is the team's best rebounder, with 8.4 per game. Two players are averaging over one block per game, with Missi also leading with 1.4 per game. Finally, seven players average at least one steal per game, with Dejounte Murray leading the team with 2.5. This defense has had so much potential but has not worked this year. They get a good matchup against a bad 76ers offense, but it will be difficult with Williamson not at 100% and Ingram also out.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The 76ers' offense has been awful this year, but they have been playing slightly better recently. They are 26th in scoring at 107.4 points per game, 25th in field goal percentage at 44.7% from the field, and 25th in three-point shooting at 34% from behind the arc. Six players on the 76ers average over double digits in scoring, with Tyrese Maxey leading at 25.5 points per game. Paul George is just behind with 16.2 points per game since Joel Embiid has been out. Maxey also leads the team in assists with 5.7 per game. This offense has a great matchup against the Pelicans despite their struggles. Maxey and George should will this offense to score in this game.

The 76ers' defense has played much better recently, but they are still having an inconsistent season as a unit. They are ninth in points allowed at 110.5 points per game, 28th in field goal defense at 47.9%, and 20th in three-point defense at 36.3% from behind the arc. Down low, Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are tied for the team lead in rebounds with 7.9 per player. Next, KJ Martin and Adem Bona are tied for the lead in blocks at 0.7 per game since Embiid is out. Finally, six 76ers average at least one steal per game, with Tyrese Maxey leading with 2.1 per game. The 76ers are playing better recently and have been healthier. This defense has the ability to play well with its playmakers, and they should shut down the Pelicans at home.

Final Pelicans-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers are the better team in this game. The Pelicans have been dealing with bad luck and bad news all year. Both teams are injured, with the Pelicans missing Ingram and potentially Williamson and the 76ers missing Embiid. However, the 76ers are the better and healthier team at the moment, so expect them to win and convert.

Final Pelicans-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -5 (-112)