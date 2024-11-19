ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Dallas Mavericks. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Mavericks prediction and pick.

The Dallas Mavericks (7-7) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-10) in a crucial NBA Cup Group C matchup that promises high-stakes drama. Despite the Mavericks sitting at a mediocre 7-7 record, they're favored at home, riding momentum from a recent road victory against the Thunder. The Pelicans arrive with injury challenges, missing Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum, but Brandon Ingram remains a potent offensive threat, averaging 23.6 points per game. With Luka Doncic potentially sidelined due to knee issues, this game becomes even more unpredictable. The Mavericks look to avoid an early NBA Cup exit and the Pelicans look to prove they can compete despite their depleted roster. Expect a hard-fought battle with playoff-like intensity.

Here are the Pelicans-Mavericks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Mavericks NBA Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +410

Dallas Mavericks: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 223.5 (-108)

Under: 223.5 (-112)

How To Watch Pelicans vs Mavericks

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to score the upset the Dallas Mavericks in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, despite their underdog status. While the Pelicans' 4-10 record may not inspire confidence, their recent performances suggest a team on the verge of a breakthrough. Brandon Ingram has been a beacon of consistency, averaging 22.9 points per game and coming off a 32-point performance against the Lakers1. The Pelicans have also shown they can compete with top-tier teams, having already secured a win in NBA Cup play against the formidable Denver Nuggets. This resilience, coupled with the potential return of Trey Murphy III, could provide the offensive spark needed to overcome the Mavericks' defense.

Dallas, on the other hand, may be vulnerable despite their home-court advantage. The Mavericks have struggled in close games this season, holding a disappointing 1-4 record in one-possession contests. More critically, the potential absence of Luka Doncic due to knee issues could severely hamper their offensive output. While the Mavericks are coming off a road win against the Thunder, their inconsistent form having recently endured a four-game losing streak raises questions about their ability to dominate. The Pelicans' strong track record of covering the spread in Dallas, combined with their desperation to climb the standings, sets the stage for an intense battle where New Orleans could emerge victorious, defying the 10.5-point spread and securing a crucial NBA Cup win.

Why the Mavericks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Dallas Mavericks are poised to secure a crucial victory against the New Orleans Pelicans in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, despite their recent inconsistencies. Coming off an impressive 121-119 road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Mavericks have regained their momentum and are looking to capitalize on their home-court advantage. The American Airlines Center has been a fortress for Dallas, and with the added intensity of the NBA Cup, the Mavericks' faithful will create an electric atmosphere that could rattle the struggling Pelicans.

Key to the Mavericks' success will be their offensive firepower, even if Luka Doncic remains sidelined. Kyrie Irving has been on a tear, scoring 20+ points in his last five games, including a 43-point outburst against the Nuggets. His hot shooting from beyond the arc, where he's hitting an astounding 52.1% of his attempts, will be crucial against a Pelicans defense that has been inconsistent this season. Moreover, the emergence of PJ Washington, fresh off a 27-point, 17-rebound performance, adds another dimension to the Mavericks' attack. With the Pelicans potentially missing key players, Dallas's depth and versatility, including contributions from Klay Thompson and the energetic Dereck Lively II, should overwhelm New Orleans and secure a vital win in their NBA Cup campaign.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick

The Mavericks enter this NBA Cup matchup as heavy favorites, but the 10.5-point spread may be too generous. While Dallas is coming off an impressive road win against the Thunder, they've struggled with consistency this season. The Pelicans, despite their injuries, have shown resilience and could keep this game closer than expected. Brandon Ingram's scoring prowess and the potential return of Trey Murphy III give New Orleans offensive firepower. The Mavericks' defense has been inconsistent, which could allow the Pelicans to stay within striking distance. Expect a competitive game where the Pelicans cover the spread, even if the Mavericks secure the win.

Final Pelicans-Mavericks Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans +10.5 (-110), Under 223.5 (-112)