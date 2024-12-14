ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Indiana Pacers host the New Orleans Pelicans this Sunday, December 15, with both teams looking to improve their season standings. The Pacers enter the game with an 11-15 record, while the Pelicans struggle at 5-21 and are riding a 12-game road losing streak. Indiana is favored by 6.5 points in this matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with a game total set at 225.5 points. The Pelicans will aim to break their road woes, but the Pacers' home court advantage and recent form suggest they have the edge. With both teams seeking to climb the standings, this game promises competitive NBA action.

Here are the Pelicans-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Pacers Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +215

Indiana Pacers: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -260

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Pacers

Time: 5:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans, despite their 5-21 record, are poised to upset the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, December 15, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. While the Pelicans have struggled this season, they've shown flashes of potential that could culminate in a surprising victory. The team's offensive capabilities, led by players like CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray, have the potential to exploit the Pacers' defensive vulnerabilities. Indiana ranks 24th in defensive rating, which presents an opportunity for the Pelicans to showcase their scoring prowess.

The Pacers, sitting at 11-15, have shown vulnerabilities that the Pelicans can exploit. New Orleans' previous victory over the Suns (126-124) earlier in the season proves they have the formula to succeed against high-level opposition. If the Pelicans can maintain their offensive rhythm, with McCollum's scoring and playmaking at the forefront, they could outpace the Pacers. Additionally, the underdog status might fuel a more inspired and aggressive performance from the Pelicans, potentially catching the Pacers off guard. With a focused defensive effort and a strong showing from their key players, the Pelicans have a legitimate shot at ending their road woes and securing a much-needed victory in Indianapolis.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers are poised to secure a victory against the struggling New Orleans Pelicans in their upcoming matchup on Sunday, December 15 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With a superior 11-15 record compared to the Pelicans' dismal 5-21, the Pacers have a clear advantage. The home court edge will be crucial, as the Pelicans are mired in a 12-game road losing streak. Indiana's offensive prowess, led by the dynamic trio of Pascal Siakam, Tyrese Haliburton, and Myles Turner, presents a formidable challenge for the Pelicans' defense. The Pacers' ability to put up points, evidenced by their recent 121-107 victory over the 76ers, showcases their potential to overwhelm the Pelicans' struggling defense.

The 6.5-point spread in Indiana's favor further underscores their expected dominance. The Pacers' recent performance, including a win against the Pelicans earlier in the season (114-110), demonstrates their capability to handle this opponent. With the Pelicans' defensive vulnerabilities and the Pacers' home court advantage, Indiana is well-positioned to exploit mismatches and control the game's pace. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Pacers should capitalize on their strengths, the Pelicans' road woes, and the supportive home crowd to secure a convincing win, potentially covering the spread and improving their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Final Pelicans-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers (-6.5) are poised to cover the spread against the New Orleans Pelicans (+6.5) in their matchup this Sunday afternoon at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Pacers, with an 11-15 record, have shown resilience at home and are coming off a strong 121-107 victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. Their high-powered offense, averaging over 120 points per game, should exploit the Pelicans' defensive vulnerabilities. New Orleans, struggling with a 5-21 record and riding a 12-game road losing streak, faces an uphill battle against a more cohesive Pacers squad.

While the Pelicans have shown flashes of competitiveness, as evidenced by their recent close loss to the Sacramento Kings (111-109), their road woes and overall inconsistency make it difficult to envision them staying within the 6.5-point spread. The Pacers' previous victory over the Pelicans this season (114-110) demonstrates their ability to handle this opponent. The Pacers are likely to not only win but cover the spread. Expect Indiana's balanced attack and home-court advantage to propel them to a victory by 8-10 points, comfortably covering the 6.5-point spread.

Final Pelicans-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -6.5 (-110), Over 225.5 (-110)