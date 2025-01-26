ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we continue our coverage of the cross-conference tilts from around the league. The New Orleans Pelicans (12-34) will take on the Toronto Raptors (13-32) as both teams look to improve on their current standing. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Raptors prediction and pick.

The New Orleans Pelicans are fourteenth in the Western Conference and most recently dropped to the Charlotte Hornets 123-92. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5, mounting a four-game streak and since losing back-to-back games. They come into this game as the short underdogs on the road.

The Toronto Raptors are currently thirteenth in the East following their most recent 117-94 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The win marked three-straight for the first time this season as they've won five of their last six. At home, they'll be looking for win 11 on the season as betting favorites for just the fourth time all year.

Here are the Pelicans-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Raptors Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Toronto Raptors: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 232.5 (-110)

Under: 232.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: Toronto Sports Net, Bally Sports New Orleans, NBA League Pass

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

Despite returning Zion Williamson from injury, the Pelicans can't seem to catch a break as opposing ball clubs tend to have outwardly successful nights on offense against them. The Charlotte Hornets were seemingly scoring however they wanted to and the Grizzlies ran them out of the building the game prior. Still, they own an ability to score in bunches quickly an ranking eighth in the league in blocks (5.5), they're able to quickly find a jolt on defense and turn it into offense.

While he hasn't been very available, Zion Williamson is certainly an instant game-changer for this team, despite recent losses. He's their most consistent rebounder by a long stretch and while his defense can be questionable at times, he more than makes up for it on the offensive end. They have plenty of options to score the ball in CJ McCollum and trey Murphy, but this team will have to lock-in on the defensive perimeter and fight for rebounds as they rank near the NBA's bottom.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors have been the surprise of the last last two weeks with their brief winning streak and first time they've shown sustained success all season. RJ Barrett has been averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games, but his career averages against the Pelicans are favorable at 22p/8r/11a – expect him to have another great game as he's been the leading catalyst for their recent success. Scottie Barnes is leading the team in scoring over the last two and with Herbert Jones out for the Pelicans on the other side, could see another advantageous night in attacking the rim and working his mid-range game.

The backcourt tandem of Davion Mitchell and RJ Barrett did a sensational job of shutting down Trae Young over the last two games. They were far more aggressive in the paint and players like Gradey Dick were able to lead efforts in transition and running down the floor. They've also been shooting right around 40% from three over the last five games, so expect this team to continue finding their success from the outside-in. Their passing has also greatly improved as they're shooting a much higher percentage as of late.

Final Pelicans-Raptors Prediction & Pick

Despite running into forgettable circumstances this season, both teams have been playing surprisingly well over their last 10 games and exceeding expectations. While the Raptors own one of the league's worst records, they're actually one of the NBA's best in covering the spread at 27-18 (16-9 at home). They've also covered the spread in five of their last six games, while the Pelicans have gone 7-15 ATS on the road this season.

While Zion Williamson should stand to have a good matchup in this game, Jakob Poeltl has been playing great defense in the paint and remaining disciplined with his fouling. I expect the Raptors to push the ball in transition and find opportunities around the rim once again as they've done so in the last two games. Let's roll with Toronto to cover at home.

Final Pelicans-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -1.5 (-110)