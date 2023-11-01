The New Orleans Pelicans will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in an early-season showdown in OKC. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Pelicans-Thunder prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Pelicans lost 130-102 to the Golden State Warriors at home on Monday. Initially, it was close early, with the score being 59-57 at halftime. But a poor third quarter sunk the flight of the Pelicans, and they could not recover. Sadly, they shot only 40.9 percent from the field, including just 25.6 percent from the triples, where they made only 10 of 39 shots. The Pelicans also only made 61.5 percent of their free throws. Additionally, the Warriors demolished them on the board 64-39. The Warriors also had 21 offensive rebounds. Also, the Pelicans committed 11 turnovers.

CJ McCollum had 19 points while shooting just 7 for 21 while also going 2 for 8 from the 3-point line. Additionally, Zion Williamson finished with 19 points while shooting 7 for 15. Jordan Hawkins added 14 points. Likewise, Jonas Valanciunas added 11 points.

The Thunder defeated the Detroit Pistons 124-112. Initially, they built an early 12-point lead, and they never looked back. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points and nine rebounds. Additionally, Josh Giddey added 21 points and seven rebounds. Chet Holmgren had 14 points.

The Thunder shot 53 percent from the field, including 44.8 percent from the triples. Also, they hit 82.1 percent of their free throws. The Thunder finished with 44 rebounds. Likewise, they blocked 10 shots and had nine steals. But they also committed 15 turnovers.

The Pelicans won 3 of 4 last season. Also, they won both games in Oklahoma City. But they won both games by three points each.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Thunder Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +3.5 (-110)

Oklahoma City Thunder: -3.5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Thunder

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

The Pelicans are 2-1 and looking to make a statement while also staying healthy. Ultimately, the goal is to continue getting better and making a mark throughout the season. They did not have their full core on Monday.

Brandon Ingram was a late scratch on Monday with knee soreness. Therefore, he is questionable for tonight's game. Ingram currently averages 22.5 points per game. Thus, he is a critical piece of this team. Williamson has averaged 22 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. Thus, he is also a critical player on this team and must produce tonight to give the Pelicans a chance to cover the spread. McCollum has averaged 18.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and six assists per game. Hence, the Pelicans rely on him for all faucets of the game, and he is a monster all over the court. Valanciunas is capable of doing a lot of things on the court. Currently, he is averaging 10.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Expect him to play a large role in tonight's tilt.

The Pelicans will cover the spread if Williamson can lead the charge and McCollum can support. Then, this team must figure out a way to stop Gilgeous-Alexander.

Why The Thunder Could Cover The Spread

The Thunder are 3-1, and much of it is because of the incredible play of Gilgeous-Alexander. Ultimately, he is doing his part to lead this offense, and he is also getting great support from his teammates.

Gilgeous-Alexander currently averages 26 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. Significantly, this is not as high as last season. But the season is still young, and the Thunder know how good he can be. Now, the Thunder will unleash Gilgeous-Alexander on the court with the hopes of taking down a tough New Orleans team. Williams has been the second option on this team, averaging 15.5 points per game. Therefore, look for Gilgeous-Alexander to look to him when the Pelicans converge on him and attempt to double him. Holmgren has been solid, with 15 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Therefore, he will be on the court supporting Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams. Luguentz Port has averaged 12.5 points per game. Thus, he must do more in this game. Giddey has averaged 12 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Now, he hopes to do more against the Pelicans.

The Thunder will cover the spread if Gilgeous-Alexander can continue scoring without issue. Then, they must stop all the weapons the Pelicans possess.

Final Pelicans-Thunder Prediction & Pick'

The Pelicans won both games by three points last season, and the Thunder are the favorites in this game. Even if the Thunder win this game, there is an expectation that this game will go down to the wire. The Pelicans cover the spread in the end.

Final Pelicans-Thunder Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans: +3.5 (-110)