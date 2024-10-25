ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It’s opening week in the NBA and we have a tilt between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers to continue the first week of the NBA season. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

Friday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) and the Portland Trail Blazers (0-1) at Moda Center is set to be a thrilling encounter. The Pelicans come in with a strong recent record against the Blazers, having won six straight games. Despite injuries to key players like Dejounte Murray and Trey Murphy, the Pelicans boast a deep roster led by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. Their ability to score efficiently will be crucial against a Blazers team struggling defensively.

On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are eager to bounce back after a disappointing opening game against the Warriors. With Scoot Henderson looking to establish himself as a leader, he’ll need support from Jerami Grant and Deni Avdija to keep pace with the Pelicans’ offensive firepower. The Blazers must improve their defensive effort to have a chance at breaking their losing streak against New Orleans. Expect a competitive game, but if the Pelicans maintain their focus, they should emerge victorious.

Here are the Pelicans-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Trail Blazers NBA Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Portland Trail Blazers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 218.5 (-110)

Under: 218.5 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The New Orleans Pelicans are poised to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at the Moda Center, despite being on the road. The Pelicans’ recent momentum, highlighted by their impressive win over the Chicago Bulls, showcases their offensive prowess and defensive tenacity. With Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum leading the charge, the Pelicans’ balanced attack will likely overwhelm the Blazers’ struggling defense, which has been a significant weakness for Portland this season. Additionally, the Pelicans’ depth, bolstered by key offseason acquisitions, provides them with a substantial advantage in rotations and matchups throughout the game.

While the Blazers will be motivated to bounce back after their disappointing loss to the Warriors, they face an uphill battle against a Pelicans team that has dominated their recent matchups, winning six straight against Portland. The Pelicans’ ability to control the pace and exploit mismatches, coupled with their superior roster depth, will be crucial factors in securing the win. Even without Dejounte Murray, the Pelicans have demonstrated their ability to perform well without him, thanks to contributions from players like Herbert Jones and Jose Alvarado. Ultimately, the Pelicans’ combination of star power, team chemistry, and tactical acumen under coach Willie Green will propel them to victory in this Western Conference showdown.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers will be looking to upset the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at the Moda Center, despite their underdog status. The Blazers, hungry for their first win of the season, will be energized by their home crowd and motivated to prove themselves against a favored opponent. Scoot Henderson, coming off a great game to kick off the season, is primed for a breakout performance in this Friday night matchup. His explosive speed and playmaking ability will be crucial in breaking down the Pelicans’ defense. Additionally, the Blazers’ frontcourt, led by Jerami Grant, will look to exploit the potential absence of Zion Williamson, giving Portland an edge in the paint.

Defensively, the Blazers will focus on containing the Pelicans’ dynamic trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum. Portland’s improved perimeter defense, bolstered by the addition of Malcolm Brogdon, will be key in disrupting New Orleans’ offensive rhythm. The Blazers’ young core, including Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, will be eager to showcase their development and provide the scoring punch needed to keep pace with the Pelicans. With the home-court advantage and a chip on their shoulder from their opening night loss, the Trail Blazers are well-positioned to secure a statement victory against the Pelicans, kickstarting their season on a high note.

Final Pelicans-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night is set to be a competitive one, with the Pelicans favored by 5 points. While New Orleans boasts a strong roster led by Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum, the Trail Blazers will look to leverage their home-court advantage. Portland’s young talent, particularly Scoot Henderson, is eager to bounce back after a tough season opener. The Blazers’ urgency to secure their first win will fuel their performance, making them a formidable opponent.

Despite the Pelicans’ overall talent and recent success against Portland, the Blazers have motivation on their side. If they can improve their defensive effort and capitalize on scoring opportunities, they have a solid chance to cover the spread. Expect a high-energy game where Portland’s desire to prove themselves could lead to an upset or at least a close finish. Ultimately, while the Pelicans are likely to win, the Trail Blazers should keep it within 5 points, making them a smart pick against the spread.

Final Pelicans-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Portland Trail Blazers +6 (-110), Under 218.5 (-110)