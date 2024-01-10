The New Orleans Pelicans visit the Golden State Warriors as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The New Orleans Pelicans have now won five out of their last six games in a row and will now attempt to keep the good time rolling as they head to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Warriors in this Wednesday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Pelicans-Warriors prediction and pick.

New Orleans (22-15) is finally looking like the team we expected them to look like when Zion Williamson was drafted No. 1 overall. The Pelicans and Williamson are finally healthy this season and the right pieces surrounding their star forwards, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram, has them sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference and rattling off five wins in their last six games. They will be looking to continue their impressive winning streak when they head out on the road to take on the struggling Golden State Warriors in this Wednesday night matchup.

Golden State (17-19) has now lost four out of their last six games, most recently getting defeated by what's thought as the rebuilding Toronto Raptors 133-118. Stephen Curry uncharacteristically had only nine points in 30 minutes of playing time in their lopsided loss to the Raptors. The Warriors have definitely been feeling the absence of Draymond Green and there is currently no timetable on when he will be allowed back due to his indefinite suspension from the league. The Warriors hope they can right the ship when they play host to the surging New Orleans Pelicans this Wednesday night.

Here are the Pelicans-Warriors prediction NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Warrior Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -132

Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +112

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How to Watch Pelicans vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ABC, ESPN Deportes, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Pelicans Could Cover The Spread

Mark your calendars, hoops heads, because Wednesday night in Chase Center is shaping up to be a thriller. The New Orleans Pelicans, soaring high on a three-game win streak, are ready to ruffle feathers and snag an upset victory against the mighty Golden State Warriors. Don't underestimate the Bayou birds, they'll clip the Warriors' wings on their home court.

Sure, Stephen Curry may be on the Warriors, but don't sleep on CJ McCollum. The smooth shooting guard has quietly been on fire, averaging 20.8 points on 49% shooting in his last five games. His ability to create his own shot and knock down clutch threes will keep the Warriors' defense honest, opening up driving lanes for Ingram and Zion Williamson. Don't be surprised if McCollum steals the show with a dagger late in the fourth.

Speaking of Zion, remember that unstoppable bowling ball of human highlights? He's hungry, folks. After a slow start to the season, Zion is starting to unleash the beast, His athleticism and power are simply unfair matchups for Golden State's smaller frontcourt, especially without the help of Draymond Green. Expect Zion to bully his way to the rim and feast on second-chance opportunities.

Don't underestimate the power of the Pelicans' rabid fanbase. Chase Center might be Oracle's successor, but expect a pocket of New Orleans faithful to make their presence known. The Pelicans thrive on home-court energy, and even on the road, their fans can create a mini-Smoothie King Center atmosphere that fuels their hustle and heart.

Wednesday night's clash in Golden State is more than just a regular-season game. It's a statement game for the Pelicans, a chance to prove they belong among the league's elite. So buckle up, basketball fans, because this one promises fireworks. The Pelicans are hungry, they're talented, and they're ready to clip the Warriors' wings. Don't be surprised if the final buzzer sounds with New Orleans celebrating a victory that echoes across the NBA landscape.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, Zion stans, before you paint the Chase Center floor with Pelican green. Sure, the New Orleans Pelicans are soaring on a three-game win streak, but Wednesday night's Golden State showdown is a different beast altogether. The Warriors will send the Pelicans back to the bayou with their tails between their legs.

The Chef is back in the kitchen, folks, and his shot is sizzling hotter than ever. Steph has been reminding everyone why he's the league's deadliest marksman. Just try guarding him when Klay Thompson (averaging 17 points on 38% from three) is raining fire alongside him. The Pelicans' perimeter defense simply won't be able to handle this Curry-Klay combination.

The Pelicans might be young and hungry, but the Warriors have championship DNA coursing through their veins. They've seen it all, faced every challenge, and they know how to win on the big stage. When the game gets tight in the fourth quarter, don't expect the Pelicans' inexperience to hold up against the Warriors' composure. Golden State's veterans will step up, make winning plays, and leave the young Pelicans shaking their heads in awe.

So, while the Pelicans might be the trendy pick, don't write off the Golden State Warriors just yet. This team has too much experience, too much talent, and too much firepower to let a hungry young team waltz into their home and steal a victory. Wednesday night's game will be a battle, but when the final buzzer sounds, expect the Warriors to be celebrating a hard-fought win that sends a message to the rest of the league: the champs are still here, and they're not going anywhere.

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The Pelicans are starting to finally hit their stride this season and look like the team the fans hoped they would be when they drafted Zion Williamson and brought over Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. The Warriors unfortunately just aren't the same team they once were and now without Draymond Green who's still suspended indefinitely has certainly left a gaping hole for the Warriors. Ultimately, this looks like a passing of the torch type of game where Zion Williamson and this Pelicans team will show that they are now among the elite getting the win and covering the spread on Wednesday night

Final Pelicans-Warriors Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Pelicans -1.5 (-110), Over 234 (-110)